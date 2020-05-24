Flick: Just an ordinary guy until tragedy made him not that

In Springfield, doctors were a bit stymied.

They'd rarely seen a patient who'd actually survived 7,400 volts.

For the next 10 days, Cody had only one recollection of all of this: “I remembered nothing,” he said.

But therein also begins a story of courage, endurance, faith, prayer and, as an uncle, Greg Jurgenson, lovingly calls it, “Conrady stubbornness.”

Within hours, Cody was undergoing his first of eight surgeries.

He had suffered significant burns. There were amputations — successive multiple amputations on Cody’s right leg, then multiple amputations of his left arm, then three toes on his left foot.

The voltage was so intense that everywhere where Cody had metal — the car keys in his pocket, a pen in a shirt pocket, even the grommets on his shoes and pants and the metal button on top of his cap — left searing burns.

While he was heavily wrapped and sedated, communication was pretty much one-way, too.

“We let him know of the prayers being offered up and that even if he could not cut through his fog, God could,” says Jurgenson, whose wife, Carla, is Cody’s godmother.