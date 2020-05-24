Flick: Just an ordinary guy until tragedy made him not that

Although the world is full of suffering, it is full of those overcoming it, too.
That's a quote from the magnificent Helen Keller, the blind/deaf woman who overcame deficiency to become one of the great thinkers and doers of the 20th century.
And she didn't even get to meet Cody Conrady.
It was a year ago now that Cody, a 25-year-old from Hartsburg in Logan County, went in for another day of work on a farm in the Mackinaw area.
It was a nice May day … low 70s, sunny … the kind of weather that one lives to farm.
Then in a flash — sadly, literally — everything else changed.
While filling a tank in preparation to spray a crop field, a boom arm on the sprayer came in contact with an overhead power line and 7,400 volts went surging through Cody’s body.
Your car starts on 12.5 volts.
That wall socket of yours has 120 volts.
There's no need for further math here.
A co-worker performed CPR and called 911, then Cody was rushed to Peoria where his condition was stabilized enough to then fly him to a burn unit in Springfield. His fiancée, Bailey Edenburn, was able to join.
In Springfield, doctors were a bit stymied.
They'd rarely seen a patient who'd actually survived 7,400 volts.
For the next 10 days, Cody had only one recollection of all of this: “I remembered nothing,” he said.
But therein also begins a story of courage, endurance, faith, prayer and, as an uncle, Greg Jurgenson, lovingly calls it, “Conrady stubbornness.”
Within hours, Cody was undergoing his first of eight surgeries.
He had suffered significant burns. There were amputations — successive multiple amputations on Cody’s right leg, then multiple amputations of his left arm, then three toes on his left foot.
The voltage was so intense that everywhere where Cody had metal — the car keys in his pocket, a pen in a shirt pocket, even the grommets on his shoes and pants and the metal button on top of his cap — left searing burns.
While he was heavily wrapped and sedated, communication was pretty much one-way, too.
“We let him know of the prayers being offered up and that even if he could not cut through his fog, God could,” says Jurgenson, whose wife, Carla, is Cody’s godmother.
But within a month, Cody was undergoing rehab — so quickly that his own body had to wait to be healed enough to continue the healing that already was occurring in Cody’s mind.
By July, he was telling his parents, Greg and Lisa Conrady, that his wedding with Bailey in September would go on.
Oh how sweet, they thought. And surely not realistic.
But within weeks, Cody had fitted a prosthetic leg and announced to family he would walk the aisle with his bride ... on his own feet.
A new definition of “cute” evolved when a 5-year-old granddaughter who would be the couple’s flower girl saw Cody standing for the first time on his prosthesis and asked aloud, “How did Cody grow a new leg?”
Then came the wedding.
They walked it.
At the reception, they danced, a time-stands-still moment that brought joy and naturally also tears, a rite that's glorious at all weddings but at this one was downright amazing, an incredible triumph.
And since?
Now also with a prosthetic arm, Cody has traveled to Regina, Saskatchewan, and Denver, Colo., to assist in readying cattle for livestock shows. He has addressed farmers in Champaign County about taking precautions when working around power lines. Having moved to Gifford, near Rantoul (Bailey works for the Champaign County Farm Bureau), Cody is involved in the coordination of a program that through the University of Illinois assists burn victims and amputees in adjusting to the challenges that face them.
Stymied by COVID-19 restrictions and a wet spring, Cody has not gotten back into the fields as much as hoped. So last Wednesday, he underwent another surgery, to repair a broken screw in an amputated leg and further repair scalp issues.
“It’s an ongoing battle, learning how to do things,” says Cody. “I just keep trying to do the things that I love, to keep things moving in the right direction.”
“I don't know what the future holds,” wrote Bailey on Facebook last week, “but I do know that getting to spend the past year with the love of my life is truly a miracle. Out of all the bad has come a lot of good.”
Suggests uncle Greg Jurgenson, “Here's a guy who is missing an arm and missing a leg … and he’s helping everyone else.”
Helen Keller couldn't have said it better.
