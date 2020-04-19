Flick: Life in the coronavirus age

Our April listings, as offered by the great readers and your own resident Flick Lite boy:
Nicest reaction
When word got out in Eureka that the COVID-19 lockdown might threaten the future of the Chanticleer, one of Woodford County’s more popular restaurants, residents reacted.
The next night for its drive-through fish fry, more than 500 cars lined up for carry-out.
Newest `impulse' item
At a Dollar Store in Bloomington, in the middle of a checkout-lane display of “impulse purchase items” — batteries, pens, glue, lip balm, etc. — is yet another "impulse" possibility in these "shelter-in-place" times ...
... a pregnancy kit.
Most appropriate church sign
As it appeared in Springfield:
“The Lord Is A Sun And A Shield."
- Psalm 84
"But Wash Your Hands!”
Most timely yard decoration
When a snow blanketed Oak Park, the Chicago suburb, Mary McDonnell Haake and Jed Haake, formerly of Bloomington, went out into their home's yard and did something more timely than a snowman — they made an image in the snow of the red-pointed coronavirus emblem (pictured).
Most inadvertently appropriate message
As Gov. J.B. Pritzker was announcing our quarantine and "sheltering-in-place," reader Ruth Cobb happened to look out a window of her Bloomington home to see a passing B-N Connect Transit bus with a large advertising display on its side:
"HEY! GET A ROOM!"
It was an ad sponsored by Eastland Suites in Bloomington.
Most timely change
In Urbana, at the outbreak of COVID-19, State Farm agent Anna Schappaugh altered her agency website.
Pictured was a person in a full-body yellow hazmat suit, protective glasses, face mask, seated next to toilet paper, a can of Lysol and Clorox wipes — a "new-age Jake at State Farm.”
Latest irony
At Illinois Wesleyan University's "Minor Myers Jr. Welcome Center," the door was recently draped with yellow police tape and a sign warning welcome-center visitors not to enter.
Most amusing 'promotion'
After Gov. Pritzker ordered pubs in Illinois closed — except for carry-out — a burger restaurant in Peoria — Crusens — ran this special on its outdoor marquee:
“Free Beer,
Dine-in Only”
Newest silver-lining question
Now that the U.S. has closed the Canadian borders due to quarantines, asks one reader, can’t those constantly pooping or clogging-up-traffic Canada geese be deported?
Best Name Club
— Dr. Brilliant. An epidemiologist in Hoffman Estates, interviewed recently on CNN about the coronavirus.
— Dr. Hans Hurt, an emergency doctor in Sandpoint, Idaho.
Latest great highway sign
On an overhead electronic sign along I-74 between Bloomington and Peoria:
“GO HOME!
STOP THE SPREAD!”
Biggest exodus
While Illinois has faced a no-golf mandate since March 20, so many have headed to Iowa to golf, that state has since announced a “no out-of-state golfers” ban. So now it's on to Indiana where, says one B-N golf aficionado, the courses are "quite crowded with many Illinois license plates in the parking lot."
Most practical move
In wake of the recent run on toilet paper in stores, one business in Wheeling, Illinois — out of necessity and also good humor — installed (pictured) a chain and padlock around TP rolls in its restrooms.
Most missed dining-out benefit
While we all can order online and carry-out during quarantines, one aspect of dining out has been lost.
As reader Cathy Ferme puts it: “With the restaurants closed to seating, a friend and I agree we just want to go sit down in a restaurant and have a person come take our order, bring it to us, and then — most of all — take away the dirty dishes. It seems like a luxury now, even if it's Steak 'n Shake.”
Hungriest foresight
On the night before Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s edict that restaurants be closed to walk-ins, a man walked into Chick-fil-A in Normal and ordered (this is not a joke) $2,000 of re-heatable chicken sandwiches, to-go.
When asked why so much, the man said his wife "loves Chick-fil-A" and "wants to stock up" in case there is a shortage.
Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or post on the Bill Flick page on Facebook.
Our April board of contributors: Michael Wilson, Pekin; Cathy Ferme and Scott McCoy, Normal; Al Bates, Deb Haas, Bob Bradley, Neil Gridley, Kurt Gummerman, Kathy Niepagen, Frank Beaty and Ruthie Cobb, Bloomington; Keith Palmer, Chicago; Sam Harrod, Eureka; Annie Cochran, Champaign.
Flick is at flick@pantagraph.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!