Flick: Life in the coronavirus age

Most practical move

In wake of the recent run on toilet paper in stores, one business in Wheeling, Illinois — out of necessity and also good humor — installed (pictured) a chain and padlock around TP rolls in its restrooms.

Most missed dining-out benefit

While we all can order online and carry-out during quarantines, one aspect of dining out has been lost.

As reader Cathy Ferme puts it: “With the restaurants closed to seating, a friend and I agree we just want to go sit down in a restaurant and have a person come take our order, bring it to us, and then — most of all — take away the dirty dishes. It seems like a luxury now, even if it's Steak 'n Shake.”

Hungriest foresight

On the night before Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s edict that restaurants be closed to walk-ins, a man walked into Chick-fil-A in Normal and ordered (this is not a joke) $2,000 of re-heatable chicken sandwiches, to-go.

When asked why so much, the man said his wife "loves Chick-fil-A" and "wants to stock up" in case there is a shortage.