Flick: next flak start

There have been winners — Microsoft, Marvel, Qualcomm (up nearly 800 percent). Apple, which was barely born when this club was formed, is these days their biggest holding.

And losers? Oh, why yes, why sure.

“Back in my first year of the club,” says Bob Vericella, a Twin City investor and developer, “my daughter was working with Morgan Stanley (the financial services company) and gave me a ‘tip’ to buy stock in National Bank of Greece. It was meant to be a day-trade, not a buy-and-hold, but …”

Yes, that was before Greece — as in the entire country — tanked economically.

Vericella that year won the club’s highly uncoveted but still amusement-spawning LOFA Award, an acronym that can go without full definition, a framed mark of recognition handed out to one club member for the year’s worst investment.

“The plaque,” says Vericella, “rested in my bar at home. For an entire year, I had to explain it to everyone.”

But that in turn creates laughter and that, in many respects, is the most vaunted dividend here, especially after 40 years.