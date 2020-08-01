Flick: next flak start

FLICK FLAK, random thoughts on ... and other such life obsessions:
Is there irony that Normal Community is the farthest school from the center of the Normal community?
Do you think Melania looks over at night and says, “Oh my gosh —would you put that darned phone down and quit tweeting?”
Is not one of the more subtle joys in life that distinctive smell of a hardware store? How do they get it to smell like that?
Is it time yet to begin thinking of changing the name of Mitsubishi Motorway? Or G.E. Road? Or Jumer Drive?
Why does the chocolate coating on my Klondike bar always fall apart on the second bite?
Flak from the flock:
— “Ever noticed that lighted message on the overhead sign in an airline cabin that reads, "Fasten seatbelts while seated"? You ever tried to fasten your seatbelts while standing?” (Cathy Ferme, Normal)
— “There's a lot of talk about developing the self-driving car, but by judging by the number of drivers I see concentrating on their phones, I'd say over half of the cars of today are already self-driving.” (Tony Bonacorsi, Nashville, Tenn.)
— “Is it ironic we used to complain that kids spent too much time staring at the boob tube, and now we complain that kids spend too much time staring at the smartphone?” (Joe Culpepper, Bloomington)
— “About all those extra buttons sewn into shirts, pants and shorts -- does anyone ever actually use these? How many millions of buttons are being wasted ‘just in case’?” (Margaret Leffew, Bloomington)
Central Illinois look-alikes:
Are the bets down yet that on or around next May 21 will be all sorts of infants named Sonny or Solly or Corona — exactly nine months after that early afternoon of the total eclipse?
Remember when you had to wait until after 8 p.m. to call Grandma in Topeka because the long-distance phone rates were cheaper after 8?
Who’d ever used or even heard of the word “dotard” … before North Korea’s Kim Jong Un called Donald Trump that?
Ever notice all the good TV dramas take place in the only three venues on Earth where you don’t want to be — a hospital, a police station or seeing the response team from the fire department?
Still more differences between the two kinds of Twin Citians:
— Your grandfather remembers “Belt Line Road.” Your kids will forever only know it as “Veterans Parkway.”
— If someone mentions that Heartland Community College was once in Towanda Plaza, they have been here awhile. If someone mentions it was a Lum’s restaurant before it was Risque’s Adult Boutique along Main Street, they have been here even longer.
— If you want good ribs and were raised here, it’s Ozark House. If you want good ribs and weren’t, it’s Famous Dave’s.
— If you can remember the popular Bloomington restaurant – Grand Hotel, where the waitresses smoked as they took your order – or Barbara, the venerated pizza maker at Lucca Grill, who dangled a cigarette in her mouth as she made your pizza, you are living in a different time than our kids.
— You know it’s a longtime local who refers to it as the Consistory. Everyone else now calls it the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Did you see Tom Cruise is filming yet another “Mission: Impossible” movie? Do you think it may be time to begin calling them, "Mission: OK, Maybe It Is Possible"?
How come my nose or ear hair isn't going bald, too?
At Illinois State University, shouldn't one restaurant in the student-union food court be called Bone Appetit?
Ever noticed on TV the bad guys always drive like total idiots but no one is ever arrested for that?
About that second item of this column: a gorgeous woman who also appears strong-willed, don't you bet she does?
LITE
Their need-is-also-even-exhibited honorarium
In a recent “help-wanted” ad on a Central Illinois online site was a job opportunity for a proofreader.
It read: "Attach you're resume."
(Cathy Ferme, Normal)
Funniest overheard
Asked a McDonald's worker over the intercom at one area McDonald’s to a motorist ordering in the drive-through lane: "Will that be to go?"
As the motorist in the ordering car put it, "I bet that was a drive-through trainee."
(Dave Hawkinson, Girard)
Hottest place to fully retire
As if life doesn't offer enough “hot water,” we discover in Decatur is a final resting place where one can spend eternity in a similar fashion.
It’s Boiling Springs Cemetery.
Latest state laws you might not have known about
In North Carolina, all Bingo games must be less than 5 hours long.
In Missouri, it is illegal to drive around with an uncaged bear.
In Arizona, cowboys are not allowed to walk through hotel lobbies in their spurs.
In Wisconsin, it is a law that all cheese made in the state must be "highly pleasing."
Cathy Ferme, Normal
Most ingenious business name backwards
In Bloomington-Normal, it would have to be "REWES," the plumbing firm that has the word printed on all its trucks ... and in a rear-view mirror, it reads:
"SEWER"
Latest huh?
On TV are commercials for Prevagen, a prescription drug that is to help with memory loss, and the last line in the ad is, "Remember Prevagen".
As asks reader Cathy Ferme, “If I need it, how would I remember it?”
Newest coincidence
There is now has a premium channel available on cable — DOGTV — to keep your canine entertained while you're gone, for dogs that suffer from “separation anxiety.” Coincidentally, when cable TV first appeared decades ago, it was inversely referred to as "cable TV" … or “CATV.”
Latest business name winner
In Chatham, near Springfield, there is, we discover, the Stabb-Polk Funeral Home.
Cathy Ferme, Normal
Mother Teresa
“In life, people are often unreasonable and self-centered. Forgive them anyway. If you are kind, people may accuse you of ulterior motives. Be kind anyway. If you are honest, people may cheat you. Be honest anyway. If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway. The good you do today may be forgotten tomorrow. Do well anyway. Give the world the best you have and it may never be enough. Give your best anyway. For you see, in the end it is between you and God. It was never between you and them anyway.”
-
-
-
I am reporting to you live from the corner of College and Veterans in Normal, where the PetCo parking lot pours into traffic that’s directly across from a service road that connects to other highly popular places like Best Buy and Chili’s.
Traffic in all 62 lanes here (a rough estimate; I can’t count well when I’m in heavy traffic) is all jammed up.
Mayhem is well under way.
A gorgeous spring day has sprung out and it looks as if all of humanity has sprung out, too.
And I wait.
In a moment, I will surge into traffic and ideally make it across the busy parkway and swerve into Portillo’s to get in line.
And I will wait.
Then I will go home and pop my lunch into the microwave to re-warm it a bit.
And I will wait.
You ever think about life?
You sleep a third of it, work another third, in-between eat quite a bit, maybe catch a Cubs or Cardinals game or a "Law & Order" rerun on A&E.
And pretty much the rest of the time you wait for things.
No one seems to ever list "waiting" as a prime life activity.
No one ever considers "time-to-be-spent waiting" when drawing up their Saturday to-do list.
No one’s obit - not even those gargantuan ones that list everything - reads, "And in life, Bill also patiently waited a lot. Although never a waiter in life, he certainly was a very fine waiter. P.S. Sorry if you had to wait a long time in line at the funeral home visitation."
You wait in line at the airport.
You wait at home for the plumber.
You wait in line at the post office.
You wait for the mail.
You wait in the waiting room for the doctor.
You wait in the restroom line at the ballpark.
You wait for the waitress at the restaurant.
You wait for the leaves to change, or Christmas, or winter's end, or for your tax return.
You wait in line at the stoplight.
Not long ago at the grocery store, I patiently stood and patiently waited behind a nice woman in front of me who dug deep into the innards of her purse in a desperate search for her checkbook.
She found her lipstick.
She found her keys.
She found her compact.
She found her ticket stub from a Jason Aldean concert in 2015.
As time bore on, I was convinced she might find Jimmy Hoffa or Amelia Earhart or Darryl Hannah (remember her? The actress? I hear she is lost at the bottom on a purse.)
Yes, of all the issues that confront us in the 21st ,I sn't waiting one of those mind-numbing activities that perhaps gnaws at us the most?
You wait for Friday at 5.
You wait for the kids to finally move out.
You wait for the kids to finally come back and visit.
You wait for that package from UPS.
Lately, while waiting in yet another line, I find myself occasionally even mulling just how much of life is, in fact, wasted by just waiting? Twenty minutes a day? Three hours a week? Four entire days a year? Twenty-seven-and-a-half centuries while in line at Disney World?
You wait at Quik-Lube for the oil to be changed.
You wait for Madison Street to finally be fully reopened.
You wait for your latte at Coffee Hound or Starbucks.
You wait for your test results.
You wait for the dog to finally do his thing first thing in the morning or last thing at night.
You wait for a pot of spaghetti noodles to boil or the delivery man to arrive.
You wait for your vacation, and pay day, and for the cookies to bake, and for the meeting to end, and for the morning alarm to go off.
At the department store, all you want to do is pay for your shirt. But that is only after you wait for the poor, 80-something guy in front of you who is quizzed interminably by his wife who wonders if the size 42 brief might fit him better in the crotch.
Yes, as the old expression goes, if good things in life come to those who wait, then you and I are eventually in for something good.
I guess we’ll just wait and see, huh?
Bill Flick is at flick@a5.com
-
-
(updated 2-23-2020)
Milling about Barnes & Noble book store the other afternoon, I found a travel book that was a compilation of lists on “Ways To Know You Are From Phoenix” and “You Might Be From Seattle If …” and “101 Qualities That Can Only Be Found In Nashville” and “A Myriad Ways To Know You’re a New Yorker …”
There was no offering on Bloomington-Normal.
But there should have been.
Ways to know you are from Bloomington-Normal:
You call State Farm “The Farm."
You can correctly pronounce Mecherle (“muh-hurl”), Hovey (“huv-ee”), Beaufort (“byew-fert,” not “bo-fort,” as in the South) and Raab (rab, not rob).
Avanti’s bread dipped in ranch is a sacred right.
You know Third Sunday Market is not a religious event, although hundreds religiously attend.
Rush hour is when the schools let out, not the factories.
Factories? You already know B-N is an 80% white-collar town.
When it comes to greetings, we’re a “Hey! Great to see ya” and “How ‘re ya?” and “Have a nice day” kind of town.
You know the “old” Bloomington stopped at Towanda Avenue and the "new" Bloomington stops at Towanda-Barnes.
Outside of banquets or black-tie events, formal dining is a button-down shirt and khakis ... if that.
Chicago is not the Windy City. Bloomington-Normal is.
Largely set in their ways, Twin Citians don’t like change, except back from their $10 at lunch.
You are offended when someone honks at you. This is a don't-honk-at-me! town.
You can't wait for Gene's, Carl's and Jackson's to open in spring.
You know where all the good Christmas light displays are every year.
If you say the letters “IAA,” everyone knows what you mean.
You’re already aware of the irony that Normal Community High is one of the farther schools from the Normal community.
You know to NEVER speed in Normal.
You can't wait until the next new restaurant opens so you can fight the crowds to get there.
If someone says "Green Gables," you think of wonderfully greasy cheeseburgers, not the literary classics.
You know when not to drive through the ISU campus.
You remember Poison Apple, Jumer’s, the Grand Hotel and David Hendricks.
You don't even think about the oddity that Tobins Pizza is on North Main and just up the way is Monicals Pizza on South Main, even if it's north of Tobins.
You know about the Wizard of Oz connection to our town.
You know that “late-night” dining out is anything past 7:31.
In a 45 mph zone, you are aware that 7 out of 10 will be either driving 41 or 54.
The dozen subdivisions that have “Eagle” in their names have never seen one.
You know Second Pres is a church, not the guy who followed George Washington.
Hardly any of subdivisions west of Veterans Parkway have a neighborhood pond while almost every subdivisions east of Veterans does.
Finding a legal parking spot at Illinois State University is either considered gold or a full freak of nature.
You’ll allow an extra five minutes driving around uptown Normal to avoid having to use the parking garages.
There’s a deep love of chain restaurants and stores, but townspeople still show loyalty to its longtime locals, like Lucca Grill, Schooners, Garlic Press or Alamo II.
You know to avoid Normal on those four days in August when the kids come back like locusts.
You ponder whether there’s a need for a special driver’s ed course on how to deal with four-way stops.
You go to Miller Park on July 4 or to enter the zoo.
Tom Collins is a drink, Michael Collins is a local hero, Doug Collins is a basketball court.
You have never hailed a cab on the street.
Not a night passes where there’s not a fundraiser somewhere for something.
Neatness counts, especially in the yard. Nary a day of spring or summer can pass without the sound of a lawn mower or leaf blower and the parking lot rather full at Menard’s and Lowe’s and Home Depot.
"ISU-Bradley" - no one needs any other explanation of what that means.
Everyone north of I-80 has an accent and everyone south of I-70 has an accent and this area is neither.
In a group of 100, you can still find 90 who’ve never even tried the public transit here.
There are enough exercise gyms, Chinese restaurants and mattress places for a city four times our size.
The tallest building is still a dormitory, a salute to our own center of higher education and only city in Illinois besides Chicago with two significant universities.
The overhead TVs at the front desks of all hotels and motels are either turned to Fox News or The Weather Channel.
Hey, great to see ya. How ‘re ya? Have a nice day.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Money is fun.
Next to falling in love, family, a really good song on the radio, unbridled passion, a gorgeous scene in nature and the kindness of strangers — OK — it might still beat many of those.
And that’s what leads me to this Bloomington home on this Thursday night.
These guys all thoroughly like money, not only to live on but to also dally with and recreate over.
“I was interested in stocks and thought it would be fun to get others’ perspectives,” says Dave Hiltabrand, a founder whose home on this eve is host for the meeting.
This is an club.
Since its founding in 1979 — they're celebrating their 40th anniversary — they call it “the High Rollers Investment Club,” although one member, Art Mier, a business entrepreneur and successful B-N company owner, suggests the name might be a misnomer or at least ironic — because these are rather prudent investment types, not the more wild-eyed who you might find over a table in Vegas or track-side at Hialeah.
“Becoming mega-rich would be great,” says Greg Yount, a well-known commercial real estate about town. “But I think we all were interested in learning more about stocks, investing and, maybe more importantly, just having fun.”
There’s accountants here, a dentist, a car dealer, a printing executive. Past members have included lawyers, developers, home and construction builders, engineers, founders of businesses.
None, we come to surmise, has yet to abruptly quit or bolt from a meeting because they’re making just too much money.
“I’m a semi-retired and unfortunately not because of the Rollers’ successes,” says dentist Jay Chrisman with an appropriate grin.
Yes, this is Bloomington-Normal, and not LaSalle Street or Wall Street.
From an original 14, to the now eight charter members, in their 40 years of getting together they’ve gone from their 20s and 30s to their 60s and 70s, through life stresses, kids, illnesses, seven U.S. presidents, two recessions, a bull market and a few divorces.
Sadly, one former member is deceased.
But through it all, money remains fun, an active pursuit.
After research, consulting, discussion and group agreement, investments are made from the $50-a-month dues. (A sign of inflation, it was only $20 in 1979.)
There have been winners — Microsoft, Marvel, Qualcomm (up nearly 800 percent). Apple, which was barely born when this club was formed, is these days their biggest holding.
And losers? Oh, why yes, why sure.
“Back in my first year of the club,” says Bob Vericella, a Twin City investor and developer, “my daughter was working with Morgan Stanley (the financial services company) and gave me a ‘tip’ to buy stock in National Bank of Greece. It was meant to be a day-trade, not a buy-and-hold, but …”
Yes, that was before Greece — as in the entire country — tanked economically.
Vericella that year won the club’s highly uncoveted but still amusement-spawning LOFA Award, an acronym that can go without full definition, a framed mark of recognition handed out to one club member for the year’s worst investment.
“The plaque,” says Vericella, “rested in my bar at home. For an entire year, I had to explain it to everyone.”
But that in turn creates laughter and that, in many respects, is the most vaunted dividend here, especially after 40 years.
“I’d say we're now 50/50 — business, social,” says Brad Barker, the now-retired car czar whose name still appears on the rears of Hondas everywhere between Southgate Estates to Northtown Road.
They have golf outings, dinners, trips, an annual Christmas gala. At a year's end, they have a $100-a-head contest to see which member is best at predicting the next year's stock trends, winner takes all.
Back in 1979, the economic landscape here was vastly different. The Dow that year closed with an industrial average of 963.99. It’s at 26,000 today. “Day trading” had never been heard of. Dow Jones sounded more like an NFL defensive lineman or a spray starch.
But for these men, that was the beginning.
“At one point,” says Mier, “we computed that for the life of this club, our average annual return has been approximately 8 percent. While good, that certainly isn’t spectacular. But what has been superb is the 40 years of comradery, fun and friendship.”
Money? Yes, it's fun. Way fun.
But comradery, amusement and friendship?
To quote an old TV commercial ... priceless.
And these guys, after 40 years of loving money and life's trials besides, they might be the proof.
-
-
-
-
With Don, her husband, Sharon Maupin ran Maupin's Market in Saybrook for 16 years. After selling it, she and Don moved around, to places like Decatur, Peoria, Eureka, even Rochester, N.Y. That's before moving back to Normal seven years ago to be nearer their children, and grandchildren, and now great grandchildren.
Then came this past April, a health diagnosis at the doctor's, and something else Sharon has now undertaken:
Twice a week, she boxes, not of the grocery store kind of boxing but instead the kind with fists and gloves, like Muhammad Ali.
"I frankly never thought I'd box," says Sharon, now 79, with a smile.
*
Gerry Sytar is highly known in the Bloomington-Normal area. First, in 1966 and '67, he was a star athlete at Illinois State University. Then he landed a job in Unit 5, the school district, where for years he coached and was a driver's ed instructor, teaching hundreds, maybe thousands, how to parallel and use a turn signal.
Then a few months ago, now 71, he suddenly felt a wave of dizziness. "I felt really fuzzy."
Now he boxes on Mondays and Wednesdays, too.
*
Bob Yoder is an auctioneer from Danvers. He's a popular guy and successful caller who, when asked to demonstrate, canstilltalkrealfast.
It was about five years ago when an auction attendee walked up to Bob and mentioned: "You're not talking as loudly as you used, Bob. Is everything all right?"
No, was the eventual answer from a neurologist.
An early sign of Parkinson's Disease and its related ailments is, in fact, a lowered voice.
*
Don Beggs is a Shocker — literally. He's a former president at Wichita State University, serving until 2012, famed home of the basketball-juggernaut Shockers and ISU arch-nemesis.
But the Beggs — Don and Shirley — moved to Bloomington-Normal after his retirement to be closer to kin and it wasn't long after that Don also got another shocker — occasional tremors, shakes, body stiffness, i.e. Parkinson’s.
"I never in my wildest dreams thought of boxing for myself," says Beggs. "But now that I am in this class it is clear that the conditioning is helpful to a person with my symptoms. I’m 78 and find myself in better condition than I was five years ago. I realize that this is not a cure but it is clear that the right kind of exercise can slow the process associated with the disease."
*
John Moses perhaps helped you build your building. If not, you’ve probably seen the construction trucks of the company – P.J. Hoerr Inc. – of which he is veep and launched in B-N 25 years ago.
Before that, he grew up in rural Illinois, where pesticides and herbicides waft freely.
A lover of the banjo, it also was a half dozen years ago he noticed his left hand began trembling.
That’s when his exposure to pesticides, suggest his doctors, may have come back to roost, and now today, he boxes three days a week instead.
"Yeah. I'm amazed how much something like this helps," he says.
*
It was about five years ago that Molly Smeltzer, an energetic, enthusiastic, looks-to-be-fully-tireless Bloomington woman who had never boxed either, was watching TV’s “Dateline.”
Featured was a new fitness program in Indianapolis called Rock Steady Boxing, based on a fully crazy notion that those of Parkinson’s Disease or its interrelated relatives could ease its ails by, of all things, boxing, carrying out a regimen that includes punching bags, swinging fists, jumping rope, moving the body’s core, all while enthusiastically screaming out exclamations — “Whew!” “Whoa!” “Yeah!” “Jab!” “Upper Cut!” — as if they are perhaps attending a boxing match instead of swinging fists themselves.
“Who would have ever believed something like this?” says a smiling Rikki Messier, as she watches Molly, now 37, affiliated and fully accredited, lead one of her eight 75-minute boxing sessions a week at Advocate BroMenn Health and Fitness Center in Bloomington. That includes Rikki Messier’s husband, Norman, who 50 years ago was fighting Viet Cong at the height of awfulness in the Vietnam war but today is fighting his own body instead.
“He’s a fighter, lifelong” says Rikki.
As Norman swings gloved fists into a bag, trying to gain strength, better balance and coordination, Molly continues to jump and leap and lead, in the BroMenn program that quietly has swelled to an amazing 81 Parkinsonism boxers, ages 47 to 88.
“I just get inspired every day,” says Molly. “It’s difficult to see them struggling with symptoms but I feel blessed to be here to make them smile or give them opportunity to work out some stress and anxiety.”
"She's a great instructor," says Blah Blah, as he walks past.
“The first class I went to, I thought ‘Man, she’s (Molly) wired today!’ says Mitch Springer, 58, a longtime Stanford farmer who joined at the suggestion of his neurologist. "Then I came to find out, she’s like this ALL THE TIME. That’s why it’s so fun. It sounds strange to even say but in a way I’m thankful for Parkinson’s. Without it I would have never met this wonderful group of people.”
“We have fun,” quietly adds Richard Smith, yet another as the back of his shirt reads — “PARKINSON’S PICKED ON THE WRONG GROUP – Bloomington, IL” — and after awhile here, you begin to think that may even be a bit true.
Box that.
Flick is at flick@pantagraph.com
