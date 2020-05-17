Flick: Our animals just love this stay-at-home ...

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Our May listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Flick Lite boy:

Foxiest lady

You might have read that with us humans in hiding, animals over the planet are coming out and getting reacquainted with the world.

Out on Cheshire Drive in southeast Bloomington, a female fox was brave enough one recent day to come out and take a snooze right there on a home’s front-door mat, so peacefully, in fact, that homeowner Leathea Speer was able to snap a photo.

A bit of a touching story for the neighborhood, too: The fox had earlier given birth to a den of cubs under a home addition and then, when one of her cubs died, clutched up in her mouth the body of her young child, went out into a backyard along Cheshire and there, dutifully, peacefully, meticulously, respectfully, dug a hole to bury her lost young.

Says a neighbor, Gene Harvey, "My heart goes out to Miss Fox.”

Next retro re-do?