Flick: Our animals just love this stay-at-home ...

Our May listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Flick Lite boy:
Foxiest lady
You might have read that with us humans in hiding, animals over the planet are coming out and getting reacquainted with the world.
Out on Cheshire Drive in southeast Bloomington, a female fox was brave enough one recent day to come out and take a snooze right there on a home’s front-door mat, so peacefully, in fact, that homeowner Leathea Speer was able to snap a photo.
A bit of a touching story for the neighborhood, too: The fox had earlier given birth to a den of cubs under a home addition and then, when one of her cubs died, clutched up in her mouth the body of her young child, went out into a backyard along Cheshire and there, dutifully, peacefully, meticulously, respectfully, dug a hole to bury her lost young.
Says a neighbor, Gene Harvey, "My heart goes out to Miss Fox.”
Next retro re-do?
Now that we're safe-distancing and yet not allowed inside restaurants, it may be time to bring back an idea invented by a Bloomington man, Gus Belt, some 80 years ago when at his first Steak 'n Shake restaurant: "Curbies" brought out your meals on a metal tray that attached to the car window.
Bring it back, Gus!
Biggest glitch
As millions across America struggle to make all the ends meet, Jan Lancaster of Bloomington says she went to her mailbox last week to find a $1,200 pandemic stimulus check for her mother.
It was nice but ... her mom has been gone for more than a year — even acknowledged on the stimulus check with the word “deceased” after her mother’s name, but also addressed with a notification that if she is deceased, to please return it.
“What wasted resources was spent on this?” asks Jan. “And how many of these checks do you suppose were sent out by the government?”
Latest sarcasm that also could be true
Floating among those employees still working on-campus at Illinois State University: that ISU Police have been assigned to professionally protect residence hall toilet paper supplies during the campus closure.
Most unusual job opening
Among a recent "Help Wanted" listing for potential applicants, ranging from claims specialist to COVID-19 rapid response nurses, was one other job offering that pays between $8.50 to $9 an hour but might be a little risky in these times of shortened nerves and high anxiety:
"Ax-throwing coach"
Funniest new twist
From the wires comes a report that a group of 75 sunbathing nudists in the Czech Republic were found to be in violation of COVID-19 restrictions. They were not required to wear clothes but they were required to “social distance” and wear masks.
As reader Cathy Ferme jokes, “Yikes! Terrible tan lines.”
Latest greatest obituary
From the recent notice of Dave Haake, 94, one of this own newspaper’s most dogged, devoted and beloved reporters: ”A World War II veteran, Dave served with the Army's 194th General Hospital in England, France and Belgium. It was while working as an enema giver, bedpan commando, back rubber and encourager that he learned it is ’caring and giving’ that really vitalizes life.”
Most prophetic sighting
Just after reading about the latest COVID-19 orders in Illinois, Bill Detmers of Normal looked out to see a goose literally balancing itself on a fence in his yard.
The goose, theorizes Bill, was "on the fence" about all this, too.
Latest retail irony
That now, as reader Tim Stone points out, there are security persons outside the entrance of stores to ensure that people entering are fully dressed in mask, as if intent on robbing the place.
Surely easiest to spot winner
In a recent Crime Stoppers advisory in one area publication, a 23-year-old man wanted for aggravated battery charges was listed as “5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 3,000 pounds.”
Funniest timely sign
As it appears in the window of an apartment along Clearwater Drive in Bloomington:
“Uninstall 2020:
It has a virus”
Newest oddity
That in a town named Normal, one can now legally buy marijuana but must also meet his or her hairdresser in a dark alley with unmarked bills to get a haircut.
Are these weird times or what?
Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or post on the Bill Flick page on Facebook.
Our May board of contributors: Jan Lancaster, Tim Stone, Mary Lou Henderson, Ruthie Cobb and Gene Harvey, Bloomington; Jack Secord, Cathy Ferme, Bill Detmers, Francis Clark and Marc Lebovitz, Normal; Danny Smith, Broomfield, Colo.; Jan Farrell, Mahomet.
Flick is at flick@pantagraph.com
