Flick: Pearl Jam icon and local judge, together again

As another season of baseball readies to open later this month, we print here the photo of two Chicago Cubs veterans ...
Cubs veterans? Those two?
Yes, they are ... at least, of another Cubs Fantasy Camp, those gatherings that each year allow regular folk to spend a week living and playing the major league life.
At the right — snapped at the 2020 Cubs Fantasy Camp in Arizona — is McLean County Circuit Judge Paul Lawrence, a longtime Cubs fan and camper. The other guy is Eddie Vedder, another Cubs fanatic and camp regular who is probably better known for his regular day job: Vedder is front man and lead singer of the iconic mega-rock band, Pearl Jam.
That photo?
Snapped, says Lawrence, shortly after Vedder’s team beat Lawrence’s team at the fantasy camp, won when Vedder scampered home with the winning run, sliding in to beat the throw from Lawrence.
And significance?
That night, Vedder got out his guitar and played for a group of about 40 campers and a few wives (including Lawrence’s wife, B-N lawyer Helen Ogar) but started by announcing to the group that he could imagine some day getting in trouble and appearing in court to see Judge Lawrence who would “throw the book at me in retaliation for me scoring the winning run."
That'd be a pearl sure to jam any McLean County courtroom.
And throwing the book at Vedder, as opposed to a baseball ... classic.
Timeless immortal, played at ISU?
While some might suggest that Illinois State University's presence in the Missouri Valley Conference doesn’t lend itself for many Top 20-caliber teams to come to Redbird Arena, there still have been a few.
But in 1940?
Uncovered by Bill Kemp, librarian/head archivist at the McLean County Museum of History, is an interesting fact and an almost unbelievable photo:
You have free articles remaining.
Eighty years ago, on Dec. 21, 1940, mighty UCLA came to Normal and played ISNU in McCormick Gym. Perhaps more unbelievable: the Red Birds (how they spelled it back then) even beat the Bruins, 37-21. The most amazing of the amazing: UCLA was led then by a standout player, Jackie Robinson, and ISNU held him to only four points.
That’s a photo from the game, with Robinson on the right.
Jackie Robinson?
Yes, he’s the same Jackie Robinson who seven years later would make history and become the first black man to play Major League Baseball in the modern era, the man whose achievement overcame such racial obstacles that his Brooklyn Dodgers uniform number (42) has since been retired, forever, and no Major League player will ever again wear "42" as a uniform number?
Yes, that Jackie Robinson.
Back in 1940, when playing at Illinois State, as you might have noticed, he wore an “18.”
Today's deep thought
As mulled by Don Ahearn, of Dwight: "I find it ironic how Trump support spread across the country like a virus, infecting about 40% of the citizens. Now a new virus is spreading across the country and by the looks of the stock market, the new virus could kill the Trump virus by November."
Spring break ... and a break from it all
Was on a break last week in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where an estimated 30,000 college types on their annual spring-break pilgrimage were converging on the white-sanded beaches and dozens of clubs, pubs and bars along Beach Boulevard.
No face masks there to ward off COVID-19.
The volatile stock market didn’t appear to be much of a worry with them, either.
With all those potentially new voters in one place, it also was interesting — only one presidential candidate was trying to woo them and coincidentally it wasn’t any of the get-out-the-vote Democrats.
As the swimware-clad students roamed the beach and street bars, trolling up and down the beach boulevard, its lights flashing in what appeared to be an old rescue squad vehicle now repainted in stars, stripes, red, white and blue, was the "Trump Train," as a megaphoned voice screamed out every 10 seconds, "Get on board!"
But of course, it being spring break and these being college kids out to enjoy, the only real interest appeared to be on Corona.
It was on sale — only a dollar a glass— at McSorley’s.
Flick is at flick@pantagraph.com