Flick: Pearl Jam icon and local judge, together again

Yes, that Jackie Robinson.

Back in 1940, when playing at Illinois State, as you might have noticed, he wore an “18.”

Today's deep thought

As mulled by Don Ahearn, of Dwight: "I find it ironic how Trump support spread across the country like a virus, infecting about 40% of the citizens. Now a new virus is spreading across the country and by the looks of the stock market, the new virus could kill the Trump virus by November."

Spring break ... and a break from it all

Was on a break last week in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where an estimated 30,000 college types on their annual spring-break pilgrimage were converging on the white-sanded beaches and dozens of clubs, pubs and bars along Beach Boulevard.

No face masks there to ward off COVID-19.

The volatile stock market didn’t appear to be much of a worry with them, either.

With all those potentially new voters in one place, it also was interesting — only one presidential candidate was trying to woo them and coincidentally it wasn’t any of the get-out-the-vote Democrats.