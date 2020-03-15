Flick: The weight of always waiting in life

I am reporting to you from the corner of College and Veterans in Normal, where the Petco parking lot pours into traffic that’s across from a service road that connects to other popular places, like Best Buy and Chili’s.

Traffic in all 34 lanes here (that's just an estimate; I can’t count well when in heavy traffic and also mortified of buzzing cars at me from everywhere) is all jammed up.

I’m waiting.

It’s a 50-something spring-like day, a tempting tease as I wait for true spring (that officially arrives this Thursday).

In a moment, I will surge into traffic and ideally make it across the busy parkway and swerve into Portillo’s drive-through to get in line for lunch.

I will wait there.

Then I will go home and pop my lunch into the microwave to re-warm it a bit.

I will wait for the three dings to tell me it's ready.

You ever think about life?

You sleep a third of it, work another third, in between eat quite a bit, maybe catch a ball game or a "Blue Bloods" rerun or work out in the yard.

And pretty much the rest of it you wait.