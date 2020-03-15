Flick: The weight of always waiting in life

I am reporting to you from the corner of College and Veterans in Normal, where the Petco parking lot pours into traffic that’s across from a service road that connects to other popular places, like Best Buy and Chili’s.
Traffic in all 34 lanes here (that's just an estimate; I can’t count well when in heavy traffic and also mortified of buzzing cars at me from everywhere) is all jammed up.
I’m waiting.
It’s a 50-something spring-like day, a tempting tease as I wait for true spring (that officially arrives this Thursday).
In a moment, I will surge into traffic and ideally make it across the busy parkway and swerve into Portillo’s drive-through to get in line for lunch.
I will wait there.
Then I will go home and pop my lunch into the microwave to re-warm it a bit.
I will wait for the three dings to tell me it's ready.
You ever think about life?
You sleep a third of it, work another third, in between eat quite a bit, maybe catch a ball game or a "Blue Bloods" rerun or work out in the yard.
And pretty much the rest of it you wait.
No one seems to ever list "waiting" as a primary life activity.
No one ever considers "time-to-be-spent waiting" when drawing up their Saturday to-do list.
No one’s obit — not even those gargantuan ones that list everything — reads, "And in life, Bill also patiently waited a lot. Although never an actual waiter, he certainly was a very fine waiter.”
And a funeral visitation line, coincidentally, is another place we patiently wait, to bid our condolences.
You wait at home for the plumber or cable/Internet guy.
You wait in line at the airport.
You wait in line at the post office in advance of Tax Day or a heavy mailing time at Christmastime.
You wait in the waiting room for the doctor.
You wait in the restroom line at Redbird Arena.
You stand and wait for your turn at communion at church.
You wait for the leaves to change, or spring break, or winter's end, or these days, potentially the four-day waiting period for your coronavirus test.
Not long ago at the grocery store, I stood and waited behind a nice woman in front of me who dug deep into the innards of her purse in a desperate search for her checkbook.
She found her lipstick.
She found her keys.
She found her compact.
She found her ticket stub from a Jason Aldean concert in 2015.
As time bore on, I was convinced she might find Jimmy Hoffa or Amelia Earhart or actress Darryl Hannah (remember her? The actress? I hear she is lost at the bottom of someone's purse).
Yes, of all the issues that confront us in the 21st century, isn't waiting one of those activities that perhaps gnaws at us the most while we also never think much about it ... unless we're waiting?
You wait for Friday at 5.
You wait for the kids to finally move out.
You wait for the kids to finally come back and visit.
You wait for the package from Amazon or UPS.
Lately, while waiting in yet another line, I found myself mulling just how much of life is, in fact, "wasted" by just waiting? Twenty minutes a day? Two hours a week? Four entire days a year? Twenty-seven-and-a-half years while in the Space Mountain line at Disney World?
On a spring day, you wait at the car wash for 10 minutes for your 180-second run through the bay.
You wait for traffic to ease during a construction delay.
You wait for your latte at Coffee Hound or Starbucks.
You wait for the dog to finally do his thing first thing in the morning or last thing at night.
You wait for a pot of spaghetti noodles to boil or the mail carrier to arrive.
You wait for your vacation, and pay day, and for the cookies to bake, and for the meeting to end, and for the morning alarm to go off.
At Von Maur or Kohl's, all you want to do is pay for your shirt. But that is only after you wait for the poor guy in front of you who is quizzed interminably by his wife who wonders if the size 42 might fit him better.
Yes, as the old expression goes, if good things come to those who wait, then you and I are eventually in for something really really good.
Just you wait …
Flick is at flick@pantagraph.com