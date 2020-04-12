Flick: Trying to remember, as one, these weird times ...

Nah.

Jason Barickman was walking his neighborhood, pulling a wagon with one of his young sons in it, as another young son on a tricycle formed a sidewalk escort or a Barickman parade of sorts.

“Getting them out of the house ... to work off a little energy,” Dad Barickman said with a big grin.

Usually when we witness world history as we are now, those times become life markers.

Where and what were you doing during those moments of terror back on 9/11 in 2001? Or when the Challenger exploded? Or, if you’re old enough, the afternoon when President John F. Kennedy was shot or even further, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor?

But the quarantine of 2020?

For those of us not on the front lines — that is, all the nurses and doctors, the police, the first responders or those in retail or business trying to keep life alive — what will we remember we were doing?

Basically, nothing.

That's the point, right?

As a meme on Facebook reads, “Our grandparents were asked to go to war. We are being asked to sit on the couch. We can do this!"