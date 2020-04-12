Flick: Trying to remember, as one, these weird times ...

On a walk the other afternoon, out to get some air, exercise and relief from four walls and coronavirus news fatigue, I saw Dan Muller.
Dan is the Illinois State University basketball coach.
He’s usually seen gamboling up and down a sideline, waving his arms in frustration at a referee's call or vigorously signaling something to a player out on the court.
Not this time.
He was up on a tall ladder, doing something to the deck of his home.
Dan Muller can draw a box-and-one defense on a chalkboard, but can he really fix the deck of his home, I wondered?
Cleaning out some hanging flower pots. That's what, as he later explained — from at least six feet away, of course — he was actually doing.
“We’ve been cleaning everything,” Muller laughed. “We’ve been cleaning closets that have needed it for six years. Is Goodwill even open now?”
A little later, there was Jason Barickman.
You’ve probably seen Barickman on the news or in a fold of this newspaper.
He’s an Illinois state senator.
Was he ramming home key legislation or preparing to make some impassioned speech on the floor of the Statehouse?
Nah.
Jason Barickman was walking his neighborhood, pulling a wagon with one of his young sons in it, as another young son on a tricycle formed a sidewalk escort or a Barickman parade of sorts.
“Getting them out of the house ... to work off a little energy,” Dad Barickman said with a big grin.
Usually when we witness world history as we are now, those times become life markers.
Where and what were you doing during those moments of terror back on 9/11 in 2001? Or when the Challenger exploded? Or, if you’re old enough, the afternoon when President John F. Kennedy was shot or even further, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor?
But the quarantine of 2020?
For those of us not on the front lines — that is, all the nurses and doctors, the police, the first responders or those in retail or business trying to keep life alive — what will we remember we were doing?
Basically, nothing.
That's the point, right?
As a meme on Facebook reads, “Our grandparents were asked to go to war. We are being asked to sit on the couch. We can do this!"
In the meantime, the Twin Cities — and elsewhere — are loaded down with the colorful sidewalk art of 11-year-olds. It's fun to stop and read.
We're all out for walks, or runs, or bike rides. Constitution Trail has more traffic now than the streets.
Even dogs are being missed in the irregularity of our formerly regular daily routines.
In one neighborhood of Bloomington as an example — Eagle Crest — neighbors so miss seeing "Jake" — he's the friendly guy who lives in the Jeff Elston home and regularly walks about with a favorite stick wedged in his mouth — Jake was greeted the other day by a "HI JAKE!" in sidewalk chalk, neatly written in shocking-pink.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos?
Besides mayoral duties and trying to maintain his own small business, a bicycle and athletic-shoe store, his Facebook profile shows he’s been cooking and baking a lot. When not at City Hall or work, Koos is a gourmet cook.
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner? When not tending his city, since the quarantine began he's been slowly taking any free time to move to another house closer to City Hall.
Oh ... Dan Brady?
What's been up with the Bloomington state representative famous for being omnipresent, at every civic event, every game, every banquet, and every pancake-and-sausage chow-down east of the Mississippi?
“I miss all the good ol' hand-shaking," says Dan. "Our office remains open and people have their concerns — now maybe more than ever. But I miss seeing all the people while out and about every day."
Rod Blagojevich?
Even our former Illinois governor, just out of federal prison on a 2012 fraud conviction, is chiming in.
On his wife's (Patti) Facebook page, there is Rod, in front of a sewing machine, in a video showing us how to make (this is the honest truth) a good face mask. In his case, Blagojevich says he is sculpting them from old cotton dress shirts that, as Rod lightly jests, he's not had to wear since 2012.
Is there not irony that after eight years of prison, with quarantining, Blagojevich now cannot leave his own home?
In other words, after doing time, now all Blagojevich has is time ...
... along with all the rest of us.
So stay distanced, stay safe and, in an odd way, try to enjoy it amid all your long-put-off household chores.
Isn't that what we all will remember?
Flick is at flick@pantagraph.com
