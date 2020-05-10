Flick: What a way to remember moms and graduations!

Or graduates.

As they ready for diplomas ... with no pomp and circumstance, no walk-across-the-stage to the glee of family ... it’s a very sad development. But they also will have one over all the rest of us.

They one day can say to their grandkids: "I graduated during that Pandemic of 2020, after the last two months of what were called ‘virtual’ classes. I remember once not getting out of my PJs.”

Who knew back on New Year's Day that only weeks later the entire world would be so remarkably different? …

We have no idea anymore if it's Thursday or Tuesday or even Friday, and we’re also discovering that's not all that bad. I just had a pot pie for breakfast.

When’s the last time you even wore jeans? Sweatpants? Yep. Leggings? Yep. But jeans? Now, instead of getting home to pull on a pair of jeans, you take them off once home because jeans are too restrictive.

Gasoline is cheaper than bottled water. The gas price hasn’t been this low since Jimmy Carter and Billy Beer.

When will going to the grocery store ever again be remembered as moderately terrifying?