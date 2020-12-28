Keith Fisher III's loss is become painfully obvious every game for Illinois State

Muller played small ball some Monday. Loyola quickly realized the mismatch and 6-6 Tate Hall took a smaller defender inside for an easy layup.

It is understandable what Fisher did. He is looking after his family, which includes a daughter who was born after last season's MVC Tournament.

Yet there is no denying his departure couldn't have come at a worse time. The Redbirds were counting on him to lead the whole team, but more importantly to help the front-line players alongside him gain much needed experience without too much on their shoulders.

If Fisher leaves in the offseason, you can add a body and plan around that. When he leaves in early November and three weeks before the season begins, tough luck.

ISU won't see Krutwig again unless the Redbirds and Ramblers meet again in the MVC Tournament at St. Louis. While Krutwig is the best big in the league, he isn't the only one.

Missouri State's Gage Prim is another hulk inside at 6-8, 250. Then there's UNI's Austin Phyfe at 6-9, 235. Phyfe was a first-team all-league choice last year. Bradley's Ari Boya is 7-1 and plays next to 6-7 Elijah Childs, who is also very physical.