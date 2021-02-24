Bloomington crime at all-time low in 2016 cNCopy

BLOOMINGTON — For a third straight year, Bloomington set a record-low for serious crimes since the city began tracking the data in 1989.
Last year, there were 1,694 serious crimes reported in the city. That's 5 percent lower — 82 fewer reports — than the 1,776 that occurred in 2015. Police Chief Brendan Heffner presented a summary of the city's 2016 FBI Uniform Crime Report at last Monday's council meeting.
"It's the lowest level in a generation," said Mayor Tari Renner. "I think that attests to the strength of our community as well as our police force in crime prevention and detection."
"It's always good when (crime) goes down, but we aren't naive enough to think that it can always be that way because we know things soon spike, too," said Heffner. "We will continue our efforts and also look for innovative ways to keep our community safe."
The UCR statistics cover homicide, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated battery, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft, arson and human trafficking.
There were no homicides in 2016, according to the report. There was a single drug-induced death, but drug-induced homicides are no longer counted as homicides for UCR statistics, according to the Bloomington Police Department.
That death stemmed from a fatal overdose that took place in August, said Heffner in his report to the council. Jeremy Aaron Miller, 28, of Bloomington was charged with drug-induced homicide for allegedly providing a woman with the heroin responsible for her fatal overdose.
The 1,694 serious crimes in Bloomington last year were far less than many other Central Illinois communities. By comparison, Peoria had 5,538, Springfield had 6,486 and Decatur had 3,065. Last year, there were 10 homicides in Peoria, six in Springfield and three in Decatur.
Robberies
Bloomington's most notable increase in UCR crime was a 43 percent spike in robberies. There were a total of 60 robberies reported in 2016, compared to 42 the previous year. The increase also was above BPD's five-year average of 47.2 robberies per year.
The change was attributed to a spike in random street-level robberies,
Heffner noted the sentencing of a 16-year-old in adult court recently for robbing two men at gunpoint of their cellphones on Oct. 20. Keon Spiller of Normal pleaded guilty to a single count of armed robbery in 2016 in exchange for dismissal of six other felony charges. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Spiller's case was moved to adult court in November after a prosecutor cited Spiller's criminal record of more than 10 charges — three involving weapons — since his first appearance in juvenile court at age 11.
"We still have hybrid gang members out here doing things of that nature. It's just something that we're going to work on," said the police chief.
Hybrid gangs are loosely organized groups of youths often involved in criminal activity.
The 208 aggravated batteries last year were an increase of five from 2015. Last year, the 11 arsons were an increase of four from the previous year. There were no human trafficking cases. There were decreases in the UCR crime categories of sexual assault, burglary and theft — 15, 69 and 16 fewer, respectively.
Shootings
Although not a UCR-reported offense, the police department noted street-level gun violence increased from 17 reported shootings in 2015 to 39 reported shootings in 2016. Last year, nine people were shot, but none fatally.
"A majority of those have to do with hybrid gang members," said Heffner. "Most are juveniles. Hopefully, some of the juveniles are getting the message, especially after seeing a couple of their cases being moved to adult court."
Vehicle thefts
After four years of increases in vehicle theft, the police department recorded a 14 percent decrease in 2016 — from 66 in 2015 to 57 last year.
"I think some of that resulted from creating awareness through a social media campaign to remind people to keep their vehicles locked and remove or keep valuables out of sight, media helping us to get the word out and working with Neighborhood Watch groups as well," said BPD public affairs officer Sara Mayer.
Many of those thefts were committed by juvenile offenders looking for transportation. The incarceration of several habitual juvenile offenders impacted the 2016 totals, said Heffner.
Goals
In 2017, the police department will continue to focus on violent juvenile crime and handgun violations, suppression of DUIs with increased enforcement, increasing crime prevention efforts and department-wide cultural diversity-related training.
Other goals include expanding a trial run of officer-worn body cameras to include all patrol officers, expanding community outreach through positive social contacts and begin community engagement at the new Jefferson Street community house. The department also wants to maintain an open dialogue with the community, said Heffner.
A complete account of crime in Bloomington can be found at www.cityblm.org/police under Uniform Crime Reports.
