Bloomington crime at all-time low in 2016 cNCopy

BLOOMINGTON — For a third straight year, Bloomington set a record-low for serious crimes since the city began tracking the data in 1989.

Last year, there were 1,694 serious crimes reported in the city. That's 5 percent lower — 82 fewer reports — than the 1,776 that occurred in 2015. Police Chief Brendan Heffner presented a summary of the city's 2016 FBI Uniform Crime Report at last Monday's council meeting.

"It's the lowest level in a generation," said Mayor Tari Renner. "I think that attests to the strength of our community as well as our police force in crime prevention and detection."

"It's always good when (crime) goes down, but we aren't naive enough to think that it can always be that way because we know things soon spike, too," said Heffner. "We will continue our efforts and also look for innovative ways to keep our community safe."

The UCR statistics cover homicide, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated battery, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft, arson and human trafficking.

There were no homicides in 2016, according to the report. There was a single drug-induced death, but drug-induced homicides are no longer counted as homicides for UCR statistics, according to the Bloomington Police Department.