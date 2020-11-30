Bloomington photographer Ted H. Funk, 81, dies

BLOOMINGTON — Ted H. Funk, a University High School graduate who went on to become a photographer published in numerous magazines including National Geographic, died Saturday in Bloomington. He was 81.

Funk graduated from the University of Missouri photojournalism program after transferring from Illinois Wesleyan University. He did photography work for The Pantagraph in the early 1960s, said his son Markus Funk, and later worked on assignments around the world for publications including Palm Beach Life, Travel & Leisure, London Sunday Times, Burda, Palm Beach Life and Fortune.

He also took photographs for the United Nations Children's Fund annual calendar and was involved in the production of National Geographic features including “Unsinkable Malta,

“Luxembourg, the Quiet Fortress” and “The Manx and Their Isle of Man."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0