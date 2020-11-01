Bloomington's Moore among Illinois players testing positive for COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore were not available for Saturday’s home loss to Purdue, the team announced hours before kickoff.
Peters and Moore were announced as having tested positive COVID-19 and were ruled out against the Boilermakers. Both tested positive on Thursday.
Moore is a redshirt freshman and a Bloomington High School graduate.
Several other players were ruled out because of contact tracing. Peters and Moore are eligible to return Nov. 21 against Nebraska, according to Big Ten rules.
Players in contact tracing will also miss next week's game against Minnesota, though the university did not list who was out specifically for contact tracing.
“We have a couple positives," head coach Lovie Smith said. "That’s it. The rest of them are out due to contact tracing. It kind of hit us late in the week, and that’s where we are.
“It’s hard to tell where it came from. We’ve been to a lot of places. Did we go to Wisconsin? Yes. Did we spend the night in Wisconsin? Yes, we did. We went on the bus. We’re not in a bubble, so we live in the world and things can happen. But I just want to say team-wise, though, we don’t have a big problem within our team with actual guys that have tested positive.”
Illinois is in the green/green threshold according to Big Ten protocols, which measures test positivity rate for players and population. Population includes players, coaches, staffers, trainers, managers and those immediately around the team.
Smith said the team did not consider canceling the game.
“I assume that’s what you want to do,' Smith said. "If you can play at all, you want to keep things rolling and we were able to do that (Saturday)."
Peters is the second Big Ten starting quarterback to test positive for COVID-19. According to reports, Wisconsin starter Graham Mertz was one of the team’s 22 announced positive cases between players and staff members.
According to Big Ten protocols, any player who tests positive for COVID-19 must sit out for 21 days and undergo cardiac screening before being cleared to return.
Center Doug Kramer Jr., kicker James McCourt, defensive lineman Keith Randolph and receiver Trevon Sidney were among other players who were ruled out for Saturday's game and expected to start or play significant snaps, though no reason was listed.
“It’s just like adversity, man," Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen said. "It kind of showed you don’t know when you’re last game is going to be, especially across the Big Ten."
Peters has started every game he’s been healthy — he missed three games last season with injury — since transferring to Illinois from the University of Michigan as a graduate transfer prior to last season. Though he threw for just 87 yards in a loss to the Badgers, Peters threw for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.
In Peters’ place, Matt Robinson started at quarterback before leaving the game with an injury. He was replaced by Coran Taylor. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith said both Isaiah Williams and Robinson looked good in practice ahead of last week’s game. Williams was listed as inactive.
Kramer had started 27 consecutive games before missing last season’s Redbox Bowl because of an injury. He’s a team captain and started at Wisconsin last week.
“It sucks but crying about it is not going to fix anything," said junior Kendrick Green, who played center in place of Kramer. "I feel bad for Doug and Brandon and some of those guys who were out due to contact tracing, Isaiah Williams as well, Keith Randolph. It is what it is. Crying about it is not going to fix anything. We’ve got to come to work and put the best product on the field as we can."
When Kramer was injured last season, Kendrick Green slid into the center spot from his position at left guard.
McCourt won the starting kicker job outright out of training camp last year and made the historic kick to upset then-No. 6 Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium last season. Caleb Griffin will be the team’s kicker with McCourt sidelined.
