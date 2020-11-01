Bloomington's Moore among Illinois players testing positive for COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore were not available for Saturday’s home loss to Purdue, the team announced hours before kickoff.

Peters and Moore were announced as having tested positive COVID-19 and were ruled out against the Boilermakers. Both tested positive on Thursday.

Moore is a redshirt freshman and a Bloomington High School graduate.

Several other players were ruled out because of contact tracing. Peters and Moore are eligible to return Nov. 21 against Nebraska, according to Big Ten rules.

Players in contact tracing will also miss next week's game against Minnesota, though the university did not list who was out specifically for contact tracing.

“We have a couple positives," head coach Lovie Smith said. "That’s it. The rest of them are out due to contact tracing. It kind of hit us late in the week, and that’s where we are.