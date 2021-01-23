Blue Jackets deal unhappy Dubois to Jets for Laine, Roslovic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After Pierre-Luc Dubois was benched for lack of effort two days ago, the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday traded the unhappy star center to the Winnipeg Jets for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic.

Dubois, Columbus' top-line center, made it clear when he signed a two-year contract before the season that he wanted a change of scenery. Laine, an All-Star winger also had been asking for a trade.

Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said the deal had been in the works and wasn't hastened by the rift between Dubois and Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, who benched the 22-year-old star for loafing in Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.

"We've been working on this for a while and we've always said that it could take a while until we find the right deal, but if the right deal is on the table we're ready to move fast," Kekalainen said. "So just everything came together."

Hours after the trade, the Blue Jackets played their best game of the season to beat Tampa Bay 5-2.

Dubois is a dynamic center whom the Blue Jackets hoped would be one of their building blocks. But he declined to sign a long-term deal and let it be known he wanted to play elsewhere.