Blue Jays manager: Series at Phillies off because of virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Thursday his team's series at Philadelphia scheduled for this weekend was called off because of concerns about the coronavirus after two Phillies staffers tested positive.

"Our plans right now are to stay put and let MLB work through whatever they're working through," Montoyo said before his club played the last of four games in Washington. "We're not going to Philadelphia. Those games have been postponed."

It's the latest in a series of scheduling changes as Major League Baseball attempts to play a 60-game season amid a pandemic that is surging in parts of the United States.

Earlier Thursday, word emerged that another player with the Miami Marlins — who recently played at Philadelphia — tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total outbreak to 17 players, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Phillies said there were no positive results among players from Wednesday's testing of their team. But there were two positives: One from a a member of the coaching staff and one from a member of the home clubhouse staff.

All activity at Citizens Bank Park was canceled Thursday until further notice.