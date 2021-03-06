 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blues activate right wing Tarasenko from injured reserve
0 comments

Blues activate right wing Tarasenko from injured reserve

LOS ANGELES — The St. Louis Blues have activated Vladimir Tarasenko from injured reserve. The forward has not played this season after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder last August.

Tarasenko is expected to be in the lineup when the Blues face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

The 29-year old right wing has had three shoulder surgeries over the past three years. The last two were the result of him dislocating the shoulder during an Oct. 24, 2019, game against the Kings.

He returned when the NHL season restarted but played only two games in the series against Vancouver in the Edmonton bubble before aggravating the injury.

Tarasenko — a five-time 30-goal scorer — has 214 goals and 428 points since entering the league in 2012. The Blues have won four straight and are a point behind Vegas in the West Division.

To add Tarasenko to the lineup, defenseman Colton Parayko was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News