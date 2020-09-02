Blues trade goalie Allen to Montreal, clear salary cap space

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Trading a longtime goaltender who lost his starting job could be the first step toward the St. Louis Blues keeping their Stanley Cup-winning captain.

The Blues traded goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in a move that clears valuable salary cap space to try to re-sign captain and top defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

St. Louis received a third- and a seventh-round pick in this year's draft and also sent a 2022 seventh-rounder to Montreal.

The key to the deal is getting Allen's $4.35 million cap hit off the books to potentially keep Pietrangelo in the fold.

"It was a combination for the St. Louis Blues of creating some potential cap space to either sign our own current players or get into the market at a different time, plus allowing young players to get their opportunity in the league," general manager Doug Armstrong said.

"I don't think we've made any secret that we'd love to get Alex signed, and I think Alex has made it know that he would like to sign here, so we're going to have to work through that. At the end of the day, it's a math equation."

That math equation isn't solved yet. Even after trading Allen, St. Louis has just over $6 million in space under the $81.5 million cap ceiling.