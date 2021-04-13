Bobby 'Slick' Leonard, 88, Pacers Hall of Fame coach, dies

Decades later, he was selected as one of the 50 greatest players in school history and was part of the Hoosiers' all-century team.

"He has meant as much as anyone in the state of Indiana when it comes to the game of basketball," new Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "He played the game with great flair. He coached with undeniable passion.

"His smile put everyone at ease. The man was a champion through and through whether it was with the Pacers organization or at Indiana University. Without question, he was a Hall of Fame human being."

After serving in the U.S. Army in the mid-1950s, Leonard played professionally for seven years with the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers and was named an NBA All-Star in 1963.

But his greatest moments as a professional came with the budding franchise that hired him in 1968-69 and that he worked with for more than a half-century.

"Pacers fans will remember Bobby 'Slick' Leonard as the spirit of our franchise," team owner Herb Simon said in a statement. "With a charisma, intensity, and wit to match his nickname, Slick made us champions.