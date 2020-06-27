Bollinger wins Lincoln Speedway feature

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LINCOLN — Ray Bollinger of Kewanee won the 20-lap feature in the modified class for the second straight week late Friday night at Lincoln Speedway.

Ken Schrader of Fenton, Missouri, was second followed by the Mason City duo of Brian Lynn and Austin Lynn and Springfield's Jake Little.

Little captured the late models feature, beating Brandon Eskew of Ashaldn and Chuck Mitchell of Jacksonville.

Other feature winners were Max Pozsgai of Lincoln (sprint cars), Andy Baugh of Mason City (midgets), Joe Reed of Decatur, Indiana (hornets),

Lincoln Speedway will be back in action July 3 for a holiday special featuring fireworks plus four racing divisions, including midgets in their first event at the track this year.

