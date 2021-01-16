Bowl games look to future after weathering challenging year

ESPN declined requests to discuss the financial impact from the truncated bowl season.

"Could not have been a better partner throughout this season. It is important to them just like all of us," Carparelli said. "I honestly think to look back and second guess what we did over the past six months, everyone did the best they could."

All the bowls are in the planning mode for the upcoming season. Eads noted that the time they had after the parade was canceled has allowed them to go through all their events and come up with new ideas that they are hoping to utilize over the next 12 months.

A bigger question is whether all 45 games will be back, especially if businesses reassess corporate sponsorships due to the condition of the economy.

"I love bowl games. I'm just concerned about the economics to be sustained with the inventory," Garson said.

Carparelli said a huge focus for the upcoming year will be for all the bowls to work together, but that some are better equipped than others. Bowl Season was launched as a brand this year to promote the games leading up to the College Football Playoff.

"One of our primary functions is to connect the dots with everyone," he said. "The entire bowl system feels confident that whatever the future of the playoff is that it will continue to be a part of it."

