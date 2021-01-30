 Skip to main content
Bowling results 02/01/21
BOWLING

College women

At Addison

Elmhurst 759, Illinois Wesleyan 451 (standard)

Elmhurst 862, IWU 442 (baker)

Augustana 808, IWU 559 (standard)

Augustana 732, IWU 546 (baker)

