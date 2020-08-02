BOYCOTT GAMES: Fields harbors no anger despite missing '80

Fields had cleared 7 feet 5½ inches in 1979 and defeated the world record holder. He won the Olympic Trials in 1980 and was ranked No. 1 in the U.S. that summer. But those trials were held in June — two months after the U.S. Olympic Committee had acceded to the urging of the government and agreed to pull the plug on going to Moscow. The government wanted a boycott to protest the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

What's true today was true back then: oftentimes making the U.S. Olympic track team is every bit as difficult as winning a medal at the Olympics themselves. The 1980 Olympians would be honored at the White House later that summer. All of it came as small consolation for the recognition they really wanted.

"I always figured that, especially if you were Black, if you did well and won a gold medal in Communist Russia, your marketing opportunities would've been great," Fields said. "That's what I was targeting, to market myself after doing well in Russia."

Instead, Fields tried to hang on and milk four more years out of a high-jumping career that he had had every intention of leaving behind in the aftermath of 1980. He didn't make another Olympics. He went on to a successful career — first in the construction industry, then selling track and field equipment overseas.