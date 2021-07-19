Bradley's Reynolds to lead NCAA men's basketball committee chairman in 2022-23

PEORIA — Chris Reynolds had a Zoom meeting to remember last week.

Bradley's vice president for intercollegiate athletics was appointed chairman of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee for the 2022-23 season, an announcement that came during one of the committee's video calls.

Reynolds was excused while the group discussed the candidates for the chairman's role. "Then they bring you back in to the meeting," Reynolds said, "and they just tell you: 'You're the next chairman.' "

Days later, the Peoria native still is trying to absorb the enormity of that honor.

"You don't even dream about this stuff," he said. "How do you dream about it? When it happens, it's just tremendous.

"It's really hard to put into words. A sense of honor. A very humbling moment. I was incredibly grateful. It's the people you sit around that table with, they made that decision, and it gives you that warm feeling. You almost just don't know what to say. At the same time, it's a responsibility, and I'm looking forward to it."

It's not a role he sought, but it is one he will embrace.

"My focus over the past three years has been to contribute to the best of my ability as a member of the committee," he said. "It (becoming chairman) is not something you ask to do, which makes it that much more meaningful. Once you are selected to serve in that role, you have a strong sense of gratitude because your peers nominated and selected you."

Reynolds just finished the third year of a five-year term on the committee. He will serve as vice chair for the upcoming season, supporting Southland Conference commissioner Tom Burnett, who will serve as chairman for the 2021-22 campaign.

Burnett and Reynolds will be part of the first 12-person selection committee, which will feature five new members beginning their terms Sept. 1.

Then, after next season, Reynolds will assume the top position.

"I've loved working on this committee," Reynolds said. "I can't put into words how amazing the experience is."

Reynolds said people think of the committee that seeds and brackets the tournament, but it's much more, he said.

"It's 12 months a year," Reynolds said. "We've already started preparation for the upcoming (2022) tournament. That began right after the tournament ended in Indianapolis (in April)."

The Peoria High graduate joined Bradley in 2015. He previously was deputy athletics director at Northwestern and spent nine years in various senior-level roles at Indiana. He's also had stints at Notre Dame, Michigan State and Western Michigan.

Reynolds earned his bachelor's degree in 1993, a law degree three years later and a Ph.D. in 2012, all from Indiana. On the court, he was a guard who played for Bobby Knight on Indiana teams that won Big Ten Conference championships in 1991 and 1993 and advanced to the 1992 Final Four.

He brings a unique perspective to the table.

"I played in the Final Four," Reynolds said. "To be a part of it on so many different levels, as a student-athlete, then as an administrator when I wasn't on the committee, and then to be part of this in the role as vice-president for collegiate athletics, to see it from so many different lenses has been really interesting.

"No doubt, the lens I have right now is the most interesting. I'm on the inside. I'm part of it. I have a full appreciation of everything that goes into it. It's pretty fascinating."

