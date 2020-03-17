Brady's exit leaves Patriots to swim in crowded QB market

BOSTON — Over the past two decades, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick built the most successful player-coach partnership in NFL history, establishing the core of the Patriots' championship culture.

Following Brady's announcement Tuesday that he will leave New England in free agency, Belichick is left with replacing the most successful quarterback pro football has seen while also retooling a roster that already had several needs.

"I don't know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and my career," Brady wrote in his Instagram post Tuesday.

The team he leaves behind must plot a new course into an unknown future, too. It's been pretty much two decades since that was true.

The Patriots dominated the AFC East during Brady's tenure, winning the division 17 times, including a record 11 straight seasons, to go along with their six Lombardi Trophies.

But Brady was frustrated throughout 2019 as he tried to lead an offense that lacked consistency and a deep threat at receiver. He also struggled to get dependable production from the tight end position following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.