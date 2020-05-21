Brady's Super Bowl journeys to be part of 2021 ESPN series

Tom Brady's journey to each of his nine Super Bowls with the New England Patriots will be the subject of an ESPN series released next year.

Entitled "The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady," the nine-episode series will include a look from Brady's perspective at the six NFL titles and three Super Bowl defeats he was a part of.

It should be a rare opportunity for up-close revelations from the usually private quarterback who left New England this year after 20 seasons and now is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The series will be produced by ESPN, 199 Productions (Brady's production company) and Gotham Chopra of Religion of Sports.

"Through the series, we're defining the key moments and challenges that were seemingly insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, became career-defining triumphs, in both victory and defeat," Brady said.

Brady has won more Super Bowls than anyone and remains a bona fide NFL star at age 42. Unlike Peyton Manning, his contemporary for much of his career and the quarterback he is most often compared to, Brady normally has been reticent to provide behind-the-scenes information.