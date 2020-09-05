Brandon Jones takes lead late to win Darlington Xfinity race

"I did it at Kansas when I won, and that's what came to mind," Jones said. "I knew I need to back the entry up whenever they were racing really hard, and that was my only option, to try to get a better exit than them."

Chastain held on for second, Ryan Sieg was third, Riley Herbst fourth and Hamlin fifth.

It was the second straight year Hamlin had a hard-luck Xfinity finish at Darlington. He was disqualified in 2019 after crossing the line first when his car was found to be out of regulation.

This time, Hamlin said he had no choice but to make a move with laps running out.

"I saw an opportunity there to clear, but once I did I carried a little too much speed into three," he said. "The 19 (Jones) was able to catch up with both of us battling like that. It was fun, it just didn't work out."

Hamlin has bigger goals ahead as he starts second on the Cup Series playoff grid at the Southern 500 on Sunday night.

Chastain was disappointed he came up short of the win. He took hope in racing tight with an accomplished competitor like Hamlin, who won the race's first two stages.

"Yeah, it's another heartbreak, but we finished second with a torn-up race car," he said.