Braves' Felix Hernandez opts out of season due to pandemic

Hernández signed a one-year minor league deal with the Braves on Jan. 20. The deal included an invitation to big league spring training, and he would have earned $1 million if added to Atlanta's 40-man roster.

Hernández made a strong early impression in spring training and may have been on track to win a spot in the rotation before the coronavirus pandemic delayed the season.

"He did exactly what we asked him to do, which is get guys out," Snitker said. "He didn't do anything to not warrant making our club in the spring."

Snitker said he didn't know if Hernández planned to seek a return to the Braves in 2021.

Snitker said no decision had been made on the competition for the final spot in the rotation. With veteran left-hander Cole Hamels apparently on track for the start of the 60-game season on July 23 or 24, the rotation also is expected to include Mike Soroka, Mike Foltynewicz and Max Fried.

Soroka said Sunday that having Freeman and other teammates test positive has been a reality check for the team.