Briscoe holds off Chastain to win Xfinity race at Pocono

Pocono turned in a wreck-fest for the second straight race, the track-record tying nine cautions in Trucks was given a run for the money early in Xfinity.

There was a big one just inside 40 laps remaining that collected several checkered flag contenders and shook up a staid race. Stage winners Austin Cindric and Justin Allgaier were caught up in the crash. So were Noah Gragson, the pole sitter, Daniel Hemric and Ryan Sieg.

"I hate being out of the race early, but I also hate having a race-winning car and not being able to capitalize on it," Cindric said.

Briscoe even regrouped after he spun with the lead because of a tire issue late in the race. The 25-year-old Briscoe is now halfway to his preseason goal of eight victories.

The crash course was set from about the moment the green flag dropped.

Brandon Jones, the Truck winner, slammed into the wall on the first lap and was knocked out of the race. More drivers followed and the race was red-flagged for 21 minutes with only 16 laps completed. Alex Labbe tagged the wall moments after the race went green.

Harrison Burton, who has two Xfinity wins this season, got loose and took a vicious hit into the inside wall.