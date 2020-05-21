Briscoe's heartbreaking week ends with Xfinity victory

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Chase Briscoe capped a heartbreaking week by winning the Xfinity Series' return to action at Darlington Raceway on Thursday.

Briscoe was in the Darlington infield Tuesday awaiting the race's original start when he digitally joined wife, Marissa, for a 12-week exam for their expected baby. The couple heard the tragic news: There was no fetal heartbeat.

"The worst news I could've heard," Briscoe posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Still, Briscoe was in the lineup for the series' first action since March 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and used two strong restarts and a quick pit stop to finish on top.

He got the lead out of the pits during the final caution, then pulled away from Kyle Busch and Justin Allgaier on the subsequent restart with seven laps to go for his fourth career win and second this season.

"This is the biggest day of my life after the toughest day of my life," Briscoe said.

Busch seemed to have the race in hand as he took the second stage in a dominant showing. But he was called for speeding in the pits and ordered to the back of the 39-car field.