Browns' Garrett 'due,' wants to leave impression on Mahomes

It's a monumental task for the Browns, who will be facing an offense with no weaknesses and a quarterback capable of turning the mundane into magical.

There is no one like Mahomes, who has 38 TD passes this season and can lean on playoff experience Garrett and the Browns lack.

"He is kind of regarded as the face of the league right now," Garrett said.

Since coming back after missing two games with COVID-19, Garrett has played well but isn't delivering the same game-swinging plays he did earlier this season, when strip-sacks, fumble recoveries were common place for the All-Pro.

Garrett's been close. He wants to be closer this week against Mahomes.

"I'm due," Garrett said.

Is now the time?

"Absolutely. This should be the game to do it," said Garrett. "One of the best teams in the league, if not the best team in the league, but they have to go in there and they have to prove it, and we have to prove that we can battle with anybody."

Garrett has done plenty of studying on Mahomes, and knows the Browns can't take a play off. None.

The key to stopping the Chiefs is forcing mistakes, and Mahomes rarely makes any.