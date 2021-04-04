Bulls beat Nets 115-107, snap 6-game skid

The Bulls closed the first half with a 16-5 run with Satoransky leading the way with nine points.

Chicago continued the surge early in the second half, extending the lead to 74-56 midway through the third quarter. The Bulls took an 89-72 edge into the fourth.

Brooklyn pulled within seven points on a couple of occasions late, but LaVine sealed it with a 3-pointer with 1:22 remaining to make it 112-102.

Chicago's last four losses came during a road trip out West that concluded Friday night at Utah.

"I thought that was a much-needed win," Satoransky said. "It wasn't easy because we got in at like 3 a.m. (Saturday) after the Utah game and it was an early start."

TIP-INS

Nets: G Tyler Johnson suffered an apparent lower right leg injury running back on defense early in the fourth quarter. He came up lame without contact and dropped to the floor after a couple of awkward steps. He couldn't put any weight on the leg as he was helped off ... Harden (right hamstring tightness) and Durant (left hamstring strain) didn't make the trip. Both were scheduled to work out Sunday in Brooklyn. Coach Steve Nash said Harden could return Monday night. Durant is hoping to return later in the week.