Bulls defeat Celtics, 121-99, as fans are welcomed back to the United Center

CHICAGO — Just before tip-off of Friday night's 121-99 win at the United Center, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine took the microphone in front of 3,399 fans at midcourt to deliver a brief address to the first home crowd in nearly 14 months.

"We all know how really hard this year has been, so we appreciate you guys' support," LaVine said. "We're so happy that you guys are back. We missed you guys. Let's continue to get this year strong. Everybody stay social distanced, wear your mask and above all, go Bulls. Let's finish this out y'all."

Lavine and Coby White led the Bulls with 25 points apiece.

Kemba Walker scored a game-high 33 points for the Celtics.

LaVine was greeted with extended cheers after his brief remarks and serenaded with a standing ovation after he was introduced during pregame warmups. And in their first opportunity to welcome center Nikola Vucevic since he was acquired at the trade deadline, fans delivered a long "Vooocchhh" chant as he was introduced during pregame warmups. They responded to the Boston Celtics in kind, booing Kemba Walker and the rest of their starting lineup.

After nearly an entire season of empty arenas and piped-in crowd noise, even a limited crowd provided a welcome atmosphere.