Bulls not ready to announce decision on Boylen's future

"I'm not inclined to make evaluations prematurely to satisfy our excitement to move this team forward."

Karnisovas said the Bulls lobbied the league to be included among the teams that resume the season.

He hopes the eight teams not going to Orlando will be allowed to practice and scrimmage during this extended offseason. After all, they will likely go about nine months between meaningful games with new season expected to start in December.

No matter who is coaching, the Bulls need to get more out of Lauri Markkanen. The 7-footer from Finland averaged 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds, down from 18.7 and 9.0 the previous season.

"I spoke to him about last year," Karnisovas said. "He's eager to get back to the gym and improve. He was disappointed, obviously, by the overall result. Every player wants to win. He's about winning, as well. Our objective is to get the best version of Lauri next year."

Karnisovas said he doesn't anticipate any more changes to the front office.

Besides him and Eversley, the Bulls also hired vice president of player personnel Pat Connelly and assistant general manager J.J. Polk. Holdovers such as director of pro personnel Jim Paxson appear safe for now.