Bulls roll past Mavs 117-101 to end 4-game losing streak

Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Garrett Temple scored 15 of his season-high 21 points in the second quarter and the Chicago Bulls ended a four-game losing streak with a 117-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.
Dallas star Luka Doncic passed Michael Jordan on the career list with his 29th triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, including a behind-the-back pass to Willie Cauley-Stein for a dunk. Doncic is tied with Grant Hill for 15th place.
The Slovenian sensation, who had 30 points at halftime, didn't get nearly enough help with the Mavericks missing five rotation players because of COVID-19 protocols and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. with a left groin strain.
"Not having Hardaway hurts us," coach Rick Carlisle said. "But we have other guys that can fill in and do the job defensively and play a role within the system."
Doncic had his European sidekick in Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 20 points, after both missed a loss at Chicago this month. But the 7-foot-3 Latvian was 0 of 7 from 3-point range as Dallas players not named Doncic shot 10% from deep (2 of 20).
Markkanen, in his second game back after missing seven games because of COVID-19 protocols, was 10 of 19 from the field while recording season highs in points and rebounds.
"I was a little short on my shot and trying to get my legs back," Markkanen said. "Conditioning-wise, I feel pretty good. There was a stretch in the third quarter when I checked in and I felt like it was 20 seconds and I was gassed. Other than that little stretch, it was pretty good."
The Bulls, who lost all four games on their skid by four points or fewer, took control with a 40-point second quarter and didn't let their lead get under nine points in the second half.
Zach LaVine, who had 21 first-quarter points in the earlier win over Dallas, didn't get his first bucket until the third quarter while going 1 of 8 from the field and making all eight free throws to finish with 10 points and 10 assists.
"I thought he made great decisions and he played a tremendous floor game," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. "He didn't really force anything. There was a lot of things we did today where I thought there was some growth from the last game."
Dallas guard Jalen Brunson, who scored a season-high 31 points when Doncic was sidelined by a quadriceps injury in Chicago, was listed as questionable on the COVID-19 list and didn't play.
Knicks 105, Celtics 75: Julius Randle scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and RJ Barrett had 19 and 11 to help the New York Knicks snap a five-game losing streak and beat the Boston Celtics at Boston.
Jaylen Brown scored 25 for Boston, which had the best record in the Eastern Conference after winning five in a row but suffered its biggest blowout and lowest-scoring output of the season.
"I don't believe that's who this team is," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "We had a clunker. You try to have as few of those as you can. We just looked like we were in mud today."
All-Star Kemba Walker made his season debut after missing the first 11 games with a left knee injury but left in the third quarter with a rib injury. Fellow Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum missed his second straight game with COVID-19.
The Knicks led by as many as 11 in the first quarter and made it 15 in the second before scoring the first 10 points in the third quarter to open a 58-35 lead. The Celtics never got closer than 18 after that.
"They've played extremely well short-handed, and dealing with a lot of tough stuff with guys being out," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "Sometimes when you get guys back, there's another adjustment you have to go through. Getting Kemba back, there was an adjustment for them."