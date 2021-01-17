Bulls roll past Mavs 117-101 to end 4-game losing streak

"I was a little short on my shot and trying to get my legs back," Markkanen said. "Conditioning-wise, I feel pretty good. There was a stretch in the third quarter when I checked in and I felt like it was 20 seconds and I was gassed. Other than that little stretch, it was pretty good."

The Bulls, who lost all four games on their skid by four points or fewer, took control with a 40-point second quarter and didn't let their lead get under nine points in the second half.

Zach LaVine, who had 21 first-quarter points in the earlier win over Dallas, didn't get his first bucket until the third quarter while going 1 of 8 from the field and making all eight free throws to finish with 10 points and 10 assists.

"I thought he made great decisions and he played a tremendous floor game," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. "He didn't really force anything. There was a lot of things we did today where I thought there was some growth from the last game."

Dallas guard Jalen Brunson, who scored a season-high 31 points when Doncic was sidelined by a quadriceps injury in Chicago, was listed as questionable on the COVID-19 list and didn't play.