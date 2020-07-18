Busch disqualified after Xfinity win, Cindric 3rd win in row

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Busch celebrated a 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Texas, and then had it taken away.

Busch failed postrace tech inspection Saturday after finishing ahead of Austin Cindric, who was declared the winner for the third victory in a row after winning both Xfinity races at Kentucky.

NASCAR said the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was disqualified for failing heights.

It would have been the 98th career win for Busch in the series. Instead, Cindric got his fifth in 83 career starts despite crossing the finish line 0.949 seconds behind Busch.

After coming back through the field three times in the race, including an early speeding penalty on pit road, Busch built a 3.3 second-lead before a final caution flag when Joe Graf Jr. made contact with the wall. Busch led only 15 of the 201 laps.

Justin Allgaier regained the lead from Cindric when both pitted on lap 159, but was penalized for a blend line penalty when getting back on the track. After doing his pass-through penalty 10 laps later, he dropped two laps off the pace. and wound up finishing third, behind series points leader Chase Briscoe.