A look at local labor groups
Bricklayers & Allied Craftsman Local 6

661 Southrock Drive, Rockford, Illinois, 61102

Apprentice contact

Lance Hatting

(815) 494-7743

baclance@gmail.com

Business manager contact

Richard Boyd

(815) 963-5311

rboyd@bac6il.org

Hourly wage with benefits

$54.06

Apprenticeship available

Any time

Sheet Metal & Allied Trades (SMART) Local 1

840 W. Birchwood St., Morton, Illinois, 61550

Apprentice contact

Brian Heskett, JATC coordinator

(309) 682-3141

Smw1jatc@gmail.com

Business manager contact

Dave Gamber

(309) 682-5677

smw1manager@gmail.com

Hourly wage with benefits

$59.72

Apprenticeship available

First two weeks in April

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 197

2407 Beich Road, Bloomington, Illinois, 61705

Apprentice contact

Tom Peasley

(309) 829-9819

tdpeabody18@bnjatc.org.

Business manager contact

Mike Raikes

(309) 827-4868

mike@ibew197.org

Hourly wage with benefits

$58.45 (wireman)

Apprenticeship available

A select date monthly and second and third week of January

International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental & Reinforcing Ironworkers Local 112

3003 N. Main St E., Peoria, Illinois, 61611

Apprentice contact

Jason Emerick

(309) 264-5483

Business manager contact

Brian Stanley

309-264-5483

Hourly wage with benefits

$58.20

Apprenticeship available

May 17

Laborers International Union of North America Local 362 (McLean County)

2012 Fox Creek Road, Bloomington IL 61701

Apprentice contact

Terrance Whitecotton

(309)-379-2450

Business manager contact

Eric Penn

(309)-828-4368

Hourly wage with benefits

$56.97 building for journey worker

$60.16 highway

Apprenticeship available

March-September, First Tuesday 8-10 a.m.

Roofers Local 69

3917 S.W. Adams St, Peoria, Illinois, 61605

Apprentice contact

Steven L. Peterson

(309)-673-8033

rooferslocal69@comcast.net

Business manager contact

Steven L. Peterson

(309) 673-8033

Hourly wage with benefits

$52.67

Apprenticeship available

Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., yearround

Carpenters Local 237

2412 N. Main St., East Peoria, Illinois, 61611

Apprentice contact

Rob Swegle

(309) 353-4232

mcircc-jatc.com

Business manager contact

Matt Watchinski, field representative

(309)-696-1830

mwatchinski@carpentersunion.org

Hourly wage with benefits

$62.95

Apprenticeship available

Year-round

Laborers International Union of North America Local 996 (Woodford, Livingston, Marshall, Stark)

PO Box 410, Roanoke, Illinois, 61561

Apprentice contact

Terrance Whitecotton

(309)-379-2450

Business manager contact

Ron Ellis

(309)-923-3211

Hourly wage with benefits

$56.97 building

$60.16 highway

Apprenticeship available

March-September, First Tuesday 8 - 10 a.m.

International Union of Operating Engineers

7121 W Schoolhouse Road, Bartonville, Illinois, 61607

Business manager contact

(309) 697-1357

iuoe649training.org

Apprenticeship available

Sept 8-25, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. in Bartonville

Sept 21-23 at Stark Excavating, 1805 W. Washington St., Bloomington

United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 99

406 Eldorado Road, Bloomington, Illinois, 61704

Apprentice contact

plumbersua99.com/union-apprenticeship-program.html

Business manager contact

Patrick Hardesty

(309) 663-2337

Hourly wage with benefits

Wages $43.85 (benefits extra)

Apprenticeship available

Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Applications resume after Sept. 30, based upon COVID restrictions

