A look at local labor groups

Bricklayers & Allied Craftsman Local 6
661 Southrock Drive, Rockford, Illinois, 61102
Apprentice contact
Lance Hatting
(815) 494-7743
Business manager contact
Richard Boyd
(815) 963-5311
Hourly wage with benefits
$54.06
Apprenticeship available
Any time
Sheet Metal & Allied Trades (SMART) Local 1
840 W. Birchwood St., Morton, Illinois, 61550
Apprentice contact
Brian Heskett, JATC coordinator
(309) 682-3141
Business manager contact
Dave Gamber
(309) 682-5677
Hourly wage with benefits
$59.72
Apprenticeship available
First two weeks in April
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 197
2407 Beich Road, Bloomington, Illinois, 61705
Apprentice contact
Tom Peasley
(309) 829-9819
Business manager contact
Mike Raikes
(309) 827-4868
Hourly wage with benefits
$58.45 (wireman)
Apprenticeship available
A select date monthly and second and third week of January
International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental & Reinforcing Ironworkers Local 112
3003 N. Main St E., Peoria, Illinois, 61611
Apprentice contact
Jason Emerick
(309) 264-5483
Business manager contact
Brian Stanley
309-264-5483
Hourly wage with benefits
$58.20
Apprenticeship available
May 17
Laborers International Union of North America Local 362 (McLean County)
2012 Fox Creek Road, Bloomington IL 61701
Apprentice contact
Terrance Whitecotton
(309)-379-2450
Business manager contact
Eric Penn
(309)-828-4368
Hourly wage with benefits
$56.97 building for journey worker
$60.16 highway
Apprenticeship available
March-September, First Tuesday 8-10 a.m.
Roofers Local 69
3917 S.W. Adams St, Peoria, Illinois, 61605
Apprentice contact
Steven L. Peterson
(309)-673-8033
Business manager contact
Steven L. Peterson
(309) 673-8033
Hourly wage with benefits
$52.67
Apprenticeship available
Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., yearround
Carpenters Local 237
2412 N. Main St., East Peoria, Illinois, 61611
Apprentice contact
Rob Swegle
(309) 353-4232
Business manager contact
Matt Watchinski, field representative
(309)-696-1830
Hourly wage with benefits
$62.95
Apprenticeship available
Year-round
Laborers International Union of North America Local 996 (Woodford, Livingston, Marshall, Stark)
PO Box 410, Roanoke, Illinois, 61561
Apprentice contact
Terrance Whitecotton
(309)-379-2450
Business manager contact
Ron Ellis
(309)-923-3211
Hourly wage with benefits
$56.97 building
$60.16 highway
Apprenticeship available
March-September, First Tuesday 8 - 10 a.m.
International Union of Operating Engineers
7121 W Schoolhouse Road, Bartonville, Illinois, 61607
Business manager contact
(309) 697-1357
Apprenticeship available
Sept 8-25, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. in Bartonville
Sept 21-23 at Stark Excavating, 1805 W. Washington St., Bloomington
United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 99
406 Eldorado Road, Bloomington, Illinois, 61704
Apprentice contact
Business manager contact
Patrick Hardesty
(309) 663-2337
Hourly wage with benefits
Wages $43.85 (benefits extra)
Apprenticeship available
Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Applications resume after Sept. 30, based upon COVID restrictions
