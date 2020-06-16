You are the owner of this article.
A new co-op grocery store is opening in Mount Pulaski — and it's giving produce discounts
A new co-op grocery store is opening in Mount Pulaski — and it's giving produce discounts

Mount Pulaski Market on the Hill

The Market on the Hill community-owned grocery store will open Monday on the town square.

MOUNT PULASKI — Market on the Hill, a new community-owned grocery store, will open June 22 after a year of planning and fundraising.

The store, on the corner of Lafayette Street and the town square, will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The store will have a deli with meats and cheeses and carry a number of staple foods as well as fresh produce, with a special effort to source products directly from nearby farms, its management said in a statement Tuesday. 

Through September, a 20% discount will be given on all locally grown fresh produce. The discount is being made through a partnership with the Mount Pulaski Economic Development Board.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity across the state and locally, said Kim Martin, head of the Health Initiative Committee for the Market on the Hill board.

“Just getting the store open will provide southern Logan County with greater food access, but we wanted to go a step further and help people afford more of the fresh, wholesome food that is often perceived as too expensive,” she said. “We’re doing what we can to make local produce accessible to everyone who needs it.”

The store is owned by 125 residents of Logan County but shoppers don’t need to be owners.

A grand opening celebration will take place 6 p.m. June 26. In addition to a ribbon-cutting, there will be and free light refreshments provided by Mike Richner Catering in partnership with John Wyss of Primo Grills. Local ingredients will be provided by Hilltop Community Gardens and Tyson’s Farm.

Outdoor seating will be available and state guidelines for social distancing will be observed during the grand opening celebration, the store's management said. 

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

