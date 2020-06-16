A new co-op grocery store is opening in Mount Pulaski — and it's giving produce discounts

“Just getting the store open will provide southern Logan County with greater food access, but we wanted to go a step further and help people afford more of the fresh, wholesome food that is often perceived as too expensive,” she said. “We’re doing what we can to make local produce accessible to everyone who needs it.”

The store is owned by 125 residents of Logan County but shoppers don’t need to be owners.

A grand opening celebration will take place 6 p.m. June 26. In addition to a ribbon-cutting, there will be and free light refreshments provided by Mike Richner Catering in partnership with John Wyss of Primo Grills. Local ingredients will be provided by Hilltop Community Gardens and Tyson’s Farm.

Outdoor seating will be available and state guidelines for social distancing will be observed during the grand opening celebration, the store's management said.

