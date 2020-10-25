A year-end look at progress toward retirement goals

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a strange and challenging year. Many of the usual end-of-year items could understandably go overlooked. As advisors, our job is to remind clients and friends of the end-of-year opportunities that can make a great impact on their financial futures.
Often, individuals and families use the last few weeks of a year to review progress toward their retirement goals and look to set new goals for the year ahead. Today, we will briefly review some of the year-end items that can still be addressed in an effort to achieve retirement success.
Review retirement plan contributions
This is a great time of year to track your progress in your retirement plans. Beyond the rate of return, which has assuredly been up and down this year, look to see how much you have been able to deposit into the plan. The amount you are able to put away into this account will have a greater long-term impact than its returns over time.
Begin by determining if you have contributed enough to achieve the maximum of any matching contributions from your employer. Missing out on potential matching funds is essentially leaving free money on the table.
Next, review how close you might be to the maximum contribution limits for the year. These figures vary with the type of plan, but the most common is 401(k)s with a 2020 maximum contribution of $19,500. Not everyone will be able to hit the maximum contribution each year. If there are potential bonuses at year-end, you may be able to put more toward retirement savings or even make up for missed contributions if you paused earlier this year due to COVID.
Catch-up contributions for aged 50 and over
As retirement age gets closer, many retirement plans offer additional opportunities to those ages 50 and over to contribute more than the maximum contribution. For 401(k) plans, the additional amount that may be contributed is $6,500 for a combined maximum amount of $26,000 in 2020.
If you have a traditional IRA, the catch-up amount is up to $1,000 for a maximum contribution of $7,000 in 2020. Taking advantage of these catch-up opportunities can go a long way to make up for years where you weren’t able to contribute as much as earlier in your career.
Explore Roth options and conversions
Many retirement plans now offer Roth options that allow participants to contribute on an after-tax basis in exchange for tax-free growth and withdrawals later in life. This may be an attractive option for those early in their careers who could contribute on a more favorable tax basis and take advantage of longer time horizon for tax-free growth. Anyone who expects their tax rates might increase later in life may also do well to consider Roth options.
Lastly, the CARES Act eliminated required distributions for 2020. Retirees who would have normally accounted for the taxable income this year might consider converting all or a portion of what would have been their RMD into a Roth IRA to manage taxes and possible Medicare consequences in the future.
Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Capital Management, Bloomington
