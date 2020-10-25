A year-end look at progress toward retirement goals

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a strange and challenging year. Many of the usual end-of-year items could understandably go overlooked. As advisors, our job is to remind clients and friends of the end-of-year opportunities that can make a great impact on their financial futures.

Often, individuals and families use the last few weeks of a year to review progress toward their retirement goals and look to set new goals for the year ahead. Today, we will briefly review some of the year-end items that can still be addressed in an effort to achieve retirement success.

Review retirement plan contributions

This is a great time of year to track your progress in your retirement plans. Beyond the rate of return, which has assuredly been up and down this year, look to see how much you have been able to deposit into the plan. The amount you are able to put away into this account will have a greater long-term impact than its returns over time.

Begin by determining if you have contributed enough to achieve the maximum of any matching contributions from your employer. Missing out on potential matching funds is essentially leaving free money on the table.