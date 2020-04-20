Ag agencies team up to distribute hand sanitizer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Growmark/FS, Illinois Corn Marketing Board and Illinois Soybean Association Checkoff Program are distributing free hand sanitizer to ag retailers.

Illinois Corn knew ethanol plants were struggling due to the steep drop in fuel usage and wanted to help out, said Lindsay Mitchell, director of communication and marketing.

“They’re out of storage and looking for other ways to use the ethanol. When they transitioned to making hand sanitizer, we proposed making a large purchase to supply ag retailers,” said Mitchell. “It was a pretty big effort within a couple weeks to get it all going.”

The corn board and Illinois Soybean Association sponsored the hand sanitizer, which is made from ethanol by Marquis Energy located in Hennepin.

Evergreen FS warehoused the product, while Growmark Energy and Logistics team members along with Environmental Safety and Insurance Services members distributed the product.

“With our system’s mission to feed and fuel the world, it is imperative that the employees at the FS member cooperatives and retail divisions stay safe and healthy during these challenging times,” said Zach Baugher, Growmark propane marketing and technical services manager.

So far, the Illinois associations have purchased 1,100 cases (four gallons per case) for a total of 4,400 gallons of hand sanitizer. Mitchell said the groups have worked with about 900 ag retail locations in Illinois, and are hearing about other opportunities, including dairy processing and beef processing locations.

