Bloomington-based Evergreen FS forms partnership with California firm

BLOOMINGTON — The aerial imagery and analytics company Ceres Imaging and Bloomington-based Evergreen FS agriculture are partnering on research and product development in row crops, it was announced Tuesday.
California-based Ceres works with growers "to utilize artificial intelligence to elevate management strategies to help farmers build more profitable, more sustainable operations," according to a statement.
Evergreen FS serves farmers throughout Central Illinois
“As we continue to explore the latest technology in order to better serve our customers, we are looking forward to seeing the results of this project. Our goal is, and will always be, to utilize any and all tools at our disposal to better serve the producers in Central Illinois” said John Tuttle, CEO at Evergreen FS.