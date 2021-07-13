 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Bloomington-based Evergreen FS forms partnership with California firm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The aerial imagery and analytics company Ceres Imaging and Bloomington-based Evergreen FS agriculture are partnering on research and product development in row crops, it was announced Tuesday. 

California-based Ceres works with growers "to utilize artificial intelligence to elevate management strategies to help farmers build more profitable, more sustainable operations," according to a statement. 

Evergreen FS serves farmers throughout Central Illinois

“As we continue to explore the latest technology in order to better serve our customers, we are looking forward to seeing the results of this project. Our goal is, and will always be, to utilize any and all tools at our disposal to better serve the producers in Central Illinois” said John Tuttle, CEO at Evergreen FS.

Bloomington police have released surveillance camera footage of a business burglary. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (309) 820-8888.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Preparations underway to open Lu Lu's Pizza in Bloomington this month

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Preparations underway to open Lu Lu's Pizza in Bloomington this month

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News