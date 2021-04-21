Watch now: Central Illinois farmers ready for COVID funding

“With the way the markets were there for a while, there was a lot of stuff slowing down it seemed like in terms of trade, so it (federal funding) was nice to have to kind of help us get through,” said Briggs, the former Champaign County Farm Bureau president.

The new payments issued in April are essentially covering losses associated with what farmers were producing in 2019.

“Prices are up now, they’ve been up since August of 2020, but that price decline that was experienced in the first half of last year, that’s really what these payments are designed to offset, and then it just takes time to get the money out,” Paulson said. “So, they might be receiving it at a time that’s perceived as a period where they don’t need it, but it’s really covering losses from an earlier timeframe.”

Briggs concurred that prices have increased lately, giving the illusion that extra payments aren’t necessarily needed right now; however, he says the funds were needed and have made a difference for their business.