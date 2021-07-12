 Skip to main content
Corn, soybeans ahead of season

{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Corn silking reached 50 percent in Illinois Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 45 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report.

Corn dough reached 1 percent, matching the five-year average.

The corn crop condition in Illinois was rated 2 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 45 percent good and 15 percent excellent.

Soybean bloom reached 48 percent as of Sunday in Illinois, ahead of the five-year average of 39 percent. Soybeans setting pods reached 6 percent, compared to the five -year average of 11 percent.

The soybeans' condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 34 percent fair, 42 percent good, and 14 percent excellent.

Winter wheat harvested for grain in Illinois had reached 95 percent as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 91 percent.

