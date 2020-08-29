FARM FOCUS: People are critical link in supply chains

Still, even with new protocols, outbreaks are possible in factories. Some plants could still have slowdowns if new cases of COVID-19 arise, he said.

“People are part of the supply chain. They must be healthy and able to work for everything to keep moving along,” Blades said.

Action early and onward

As soon as there was an inkling this virus could be a threat, equipment manufacturers prioritized the needs of farmers for planting.

“We dropped everything else to position them first,” said Greg Toorman, vice president of global materials, logistics and demand planning for AGCO.

AGCO, a global supplier of ag solutions with brands including Massey-Ferguson, GSI, Precision Planting and Fendt, picked up on the threat of the novel coronavirus in early December. Before most people had heard the term “COVID-19”, they addressed getting inventory early from suppliers in China and closely monitored the situation. They knew when and what to expect from the Chinese supply network.

By Feb. 10, when workers started going back to manufacturing in China, the company dispatched personal protection equipment so employees could work safely.