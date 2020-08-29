FARM FOCUS: Questions and answers from the Illinois Farm Bureau

6. The 2019 growing season was so unpredictable and late. How has the 2020 season compared?

Compared to last year, 2020 is much better in terms of expected average yields. The majority of the state got their crop in on time and reported minimal replant conditions. The weather has been fair considering the record rainfall and prevent plant challenges of last year. Many have been blessed with timely rains and ample time to keep up with field work and harvest preparation.

7. The Farm Bureau is a communication-oriented membership organization with lots of communication via meetings and conferences in every county throughout the state. Has that been impacted by the coronavirus?

The continued down farm economy is taking a toll on Illinois Farm Bureau members. While IFB has ramped up efforts to raise awareness around the mental health of farmers and their support systems across the industry, more will be needed. The pandemic, in many ways, made that work more difficult, further isolating farmers and their families from their community networks. To continue connecting with farmer members, IFB pivoted to offer more virtual events this summer and has seen increased participation and a desire from members to always have virtual opportunities to connect with the organization.