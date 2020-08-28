FARM FOCUS: Role of women in ag continues to change

That is reflected in the numbers at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State, where 54.6% of the students last academic year were female.

But Schultz says that not only are there more women farmers and more women in agricultural jobs, but the jobs they are doing in agriculture is changing.

A couple generations ago women were actively involved in most farm operations, but they were generally referred to as farm wives. Many of them did the books for the farm. A large number not only ran the household, but they tended a large garden and often were in charge of the chickens and the egg production. But their husbands were almost always considered to be the farmer in the family.

Today it is not uncommon for women to be making management decisions for farms, to be managing livestock buildings or to be the lone farmer in the business. It’s also not uncommon for both women and men in farm businesses to also be working off-farm jobs. Those off-farm jobs often make the farm business possible, both by providing a steady income and insurance (as well as other benefits). In some cases, the off-farm employment directly complements the farm.