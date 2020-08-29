FARM FOCUS: STU ELLIS: If the hashtag fits: Ag world having its share of #2020 misfortune

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the Twitter-sphere, bad news is regularly labeled “#2020.”

This year is being blamed for a wide variety of misfortunes, and it seems there are many of those that have piled up on agriculture this year.

Looking back, the year for Corn Belt farmers began with excess stomach acid over their financial predicament with the loss of Chinese buyers in the U.S. grain markets. Hundreds of ships were on the ocean at any given time, laden with corn and soybeans being shipped from South American ports to Chinese ports, and China was buying record volumes of grain, but not from U.S. farmers. #2020

Then the White House announced an agreement with China to end the trade war, but China had to buy $36.5 billion worth of agricultural commodities from the United States during the current calendar year. Those imports began slowly, and at the 66% mark, less than $9 billion worth of business has been completed. #2020

Instead of $4 corn and $10 soybeans that farmers hoped would be average prices for 2020, corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade are down 16% since the start of the year and soybeans are down 5%. Current price levels have caused University of Illinois ag economists to warn farmers to either reduce the cash rent levels they are paying or plan for serious financial losses in 2021. #2020