FARM FOCUS: Tupper: COVID-19 heightens appreciation for farmers

Earlier this spring, when we were all getting used to our virus world and all the cautions that go with it, I got a text message from one of my favorite neighbor farmers. “We’re in bean planting season quarantined in the tractor cab south of you.”

Sure enough, a peek out the window confirmed the dust being kicked up by his big green tractor.

Farmers here in south Macon County appear to have gone about their business as usual. If they are bothered much by the virus, I’ve not noticed. Our corn looks strong and has begun turning color in a way that kicks off the process of the plant becoming brown and dry.

Our beans look like they’re wearing shoulder pads — big, bold and threatening to be a bumper crop.

I am not a farmer. I’m a converted city boy whose privilege it is to live on farm land and who has a front row seat to the crop masters whose work and devotion I deeply respect. When it’s dry, I’m rooting for rain. When it’s wet, I’ve learned there will likely come a time when we’ll be grateful we got all that rain.

And in the weeks to come, I’ll absolutely cheer the sight of the first combine rolling through the brown, brittle corn, knocking it down and spitting that gold shower of grain into a sunny sky.