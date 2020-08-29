FARM FOCUS: Watch now: Ripe for pickin': Pumpkin patches plan for fall season

Some favorites, such as its corn-filled bin, will not be available due to sanitation reasons. Other changes include shortening its days of operation to Thursday through Sunday.

“The Rader family has truly built this farm on the foundation of their faith," said Donna Verda, Rader Family Farms marketing director. "It's really about faith, family and fun and the educational aspect of it.”

The farm found great success with some new pre-season ventures, such as a baby farm animals day, its first sunflower festival and offering its famous pumpkin donuts for curbside pickup. Those events helped the farm prepare for a safe fall season.

“As the needs of the farm change, as the needs of our guests change, as the needs of the world changes, we want to still be able to offer an educational experience while still bringing that fun experience," said Verda. "We’re just excited to still be able to open and continue to bless the community and beyond."

Other pumpkin patches throughout Central Illinois have adjusted plans for the fall season for to keep employees and visitors safe.

Bart's Pumpkin Patch, 9381 W. Wise Road, Warrensburg, is increasing sanitation measures, but made the decision to cancel certain activities such as hay rides through the pumpkin patch.