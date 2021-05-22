Freeze, repairs interrupt planting in East Southeast Illinois district

ST. PETER, Ill. — It’s been a rough stretch for Matt Runge, but he has a farmer’s attitude — it is what it is.

Planting has been a series of interruptions on his 740-acre Fayette County farm. While finishing one field in late April, a piece on his planter broke. As soon as he got done with that field, his tractor broke down and getting it repaired has been a challenge.

All that follows an interrupted harvest season. His father and farming partner, Robert Runge, passed away last September. Matt Runge was forced to juggle harvest while settling the estate.

Because of the disruption, he was involved in other duties, and avoided the distraction of grain marketing strategy. Prices have risen dramatically over the past few months.

“It was different,” Runge said. “Instead of doing all that work, I had everything to do with the estate. I sold everything across scale. That was the dumbest move I could have made. A guy never knows. I was actually making money once.”

The hydraulic service on his tractor went out and the manufacturer doesn’t make that part anymore. A replacement was ordered, but it didn’t work, and the machine remained in the shop.