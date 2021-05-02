Gridley farm adjusts to a pandemic world

GRIDLEY — On a sunny Friday afternoon this month, about 350 people got their boots on to walk among the cattle at Alan and Theresa Miller’s farm.
Prairie View Farms production sale has been an annual tradition for more than a decade when juniors, 4-Hers and others come to the Gridley farm to find the right animal to show or to add to their operation.
This year was especially fun after the pandemic disrupted so many events last year.
“It’s the first time a lot of us have seen each other in a while,” Theresa said as she greeted ranchers and friends arriving to look at the cattle.
At one time, Prairie View Farm had 300 cattle. Now they have 200, which is the right size for them, Theresa said. The Millers operate in close partnership with Alan’s sister and her husband, Cathy and Brandon Jones, raising donor-quality purebred Angus females and herd sire prospects for both Angus breeders and commercial cow producers.
In 2020, their spring show had to switch last minute from in-person to online when the pandemic disrupted so many events.
“Last year there were 30 people at the sale — including us,” Theresa said. But 700 participated online.
“It was a great testament of faith,” she said of the success of the event.
This year more than 350 people showed up, some from other states, to see the 31 featured show heifers and 11 bulls during the day before the evening sale.
“It was obvious that people were glad to be out and about and back in business again,” Alan said.
Kevin Eathington was one of those happy to see the Miller family.
“Alan and I went to college together,” said the University of Illinois grad.
The Eathingtons have been buying their 4-H calves here for their four children for several years. While they raise Angus cattle at Eathington Angus in Avon, they specialize in performance bulls, so having a friend known for providing cattle for showing works well for both families.
When the families go to fairs, they do everything together including sharing meals. Theresa makes sure everyone has breakfast, he said.
“When we go to fairs, we stall together,” Eathington said.
He said the Millers are known for supporting youths.
“They are invested in them and want them to succeed,” he said.
The Millers have three children, Amelia, 18, Adam, 15 and William, 11, also active in showing.
“They are an integral part of the farm,” Theresa said. They did a lot of work getting ready for the sale and enjoy meeting all the people — many they know from shows over the years.
While the primary focus of the Millers is selling heifers for junior projects, the bull market for breeders and commercial producers is also important to them. Alan was especially pleased with how well the bulls sold this year at the production sale. From the first to the last, prices were strong and more consistent than some years.
In addition to marketing through this annual April sale, they host a series of online sales selling embryos, semen, females and bulls. They also market cattle privately throughout the year.
Because their market isn’t for slaughter, they weren’t directly impacted by the closures of packing plants during outbreaks of COVID-19 last year. They raise between 15 and 20 animals for meat, but they were able to book local meat lockers to get their meat processed for their local customers, Theresa said.
The pandemic also led to numerous show changes in locations and timing over the last year.
In Illinois, parents, breeders and others made sure there were venues for juniors to show their animals. They found new locations and made it happen, Alan said.
The cancellation of the historic National Western Stock Show in Denver in January was a great disappointment to many, but the cancellation lead to the creation of Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma.
It turned out all right, Alan said.
“This coming year, it looks like we’ll have both shows,” he said.