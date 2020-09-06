Guebert: 60 days until the farm and food world shakes

We know this because, he points out, it’s as obvious as the nose on our face. “If we go by USDA’s national estimates… in 2020/21, corn will lose $89 an acre, and soybeans will lose $41 an acre.”

Also, livestock producers “who purchased 560-pound feeder steers to finish… lost $144.67 per head” from Oct. 2019 to June 2020 while farrow-to-finish hog producers “lost $23.20 a head…” over a similar period.

So “instead of passing the hat” — bellying up to the federal trough for ever-bigger bailout schemes — “and pretending everything is fine, maybe it’s time we had a larger conversation about the financial participation of others in the food supply chain.”

Great idea; let’s begin with who these “others in the food supply chain” are and what we might say to them in a “larger conversation.”

Obvious “others” would be the first and last links in the international food supply chain — the swaggering, loosely-regulated giants in seed, crop protection, fertilizer, meatpacking, grain merchandising, and food manufacturing — that carve up, then capture, government and markets alike.